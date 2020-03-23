coronavirus: Britain challenges tech startups to support self-insulators' mental health – Latest News

Britain has challenged tech startups to help counter the effects of social isolation on people's mental health, with £ 25,000 grants available for digital solutions that may be up and running in the coming weeks.

All Britons have been told to avoid unnecessary interactions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and 1.5 million people with underlying health conditions have been ordered to cease all social contact for 12 weeks.

The government said a total of £ 500,000 ($ 578,000) of funding would be available to innovators who can find digital ways to support those who need help during the outbreak, including people who need mental health support and those in need of social care.

%MINIFYHTML2c78b7261af665eab017378732ec86c811% %MINIFYHTML2c78b7261af665eab017378732ec86c812%

Health and Social Work Secretary Matt Hancock said staying home and avoiding contact with others would ultimately save lives.

"However, we know that isolation is not easy, especially for the elderly, those who live alone, have mental health problems, or those who care about others," he said.

"If people can't get out of the house, we need to quickly find ways to support them, and today I demand the strength of our innovative technology sector to take on this challenge."

Many Britons have turned to digital technology to keep in touch with friends and family, and to participate in activities like exercise classes and online book clubs.

