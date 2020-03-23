Coronavirus: Arsenal asks players to stay away from training ground | Football news





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus

Arsenal canceled plans to resume training on Tuesday and told the players to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal said in a statement: "Our men's first team players were scheduled to return to training Tuesday after completing 14 days of isolation following Mikel Arteta's positive diagnosis for the virus.

"As a result of the current situation, it is clear to us that it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to return at this time. Therefore, our first team of men, women, and academy players remain at home."

"Stay home and save lives."

