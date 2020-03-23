Coronavirus: Aberdeen struggling to secure the club's future | Football news

%MINIFYHTML5e3f4e19ecc9e8f24aa5313a27f1eb0511% %MINIFYHTML5e3f4e19ecc9e8f24aa5313a27f1eb0512%

Aberdeen expects to have £ 5m in expenses with no income until July 'at the earliest'







%MINIFYHTML5e3f4e19ecc9e8f24aa5313a27f1eb0513% %MINIFYHTML5e3f4e19ecc9e8f24aa5313a27f1eb0514%

%MINIFYHTML5e3f4e19ecc9e8f24aa5313a27f1eb0515% %MINIFYHTML5e3f4e19ecc9e8f24aa5313a27f1eb0516%

Aberdeen is "doing everything possible,quot; to stay afloat as they try to cope with the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, says President Dave Cormack.

Football in Scotland has been suspended indefinitely and will not resume before April 30, says the Scottish FA.

The Aberdeen president says "realistic,quot; football will not return until July "as soon as possible,quot;, leaving them without income during that period while accumulating £ 5 million in expenses.

Cormack says the club is fighting "to protect our hard-working, dedicated and loyal workforce and all who depend on the club," but adds that the situation is "clearly unsustainable."

Aberdeen President Dave Cormack says the situation is "clearly unsustainable,quot;

A Cormack statement said: "What we do know is that we are facing a collapse in revenue that will be almost impossible to sustain for an extended period."

"This situation is clearly unsustainable. No club, whatever its size, scale or level of investment, can endure a total lack of revenue over a period of between three and six months."

"We are doing everything we can to mitigate this in the coming months and protect our hard-working, dedicated and loyal workforce and everyone who depends on the club."

Aberdeen is fourth in the Scottish Premier League, one point behind second in the Europa League, and is slated to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semifinal.

"Three weeks ago we were in a healthy financial position; free of external debt, with £ 1.5 million in the bank," the statement continued.

"We had expected revenues of around £ 1 million from four local league matches and the Scottish Cup semi-final and potentially £ 5 million in season ticket sales, seasonal hospitality and new shirt sales to come through mid of July.

"Our monthly running costs are around £ 1.2 million and it is wise to assume that realistically there will be no soccer until July perhaps, at the earliest.

"During this period, therefore, we face £ 5 million outflows with no expected revenue. No matches are planned and we have no idea when a new season begins, no matter the end of the current season, and it is highly unlikely that there will be some player sales in summer.

"Once we have answers to these questions, the Board will recommend a course of action to secure the club's future. This will include asking investors, including myself, to support the plan. We will face some tough decisions and we will need everyone to join in and play their part in efforts to make sure the club gets through this period. "