COAI Urges TRAI to Consider Online Open Door Discussion on "Urgent,quot; Minimum Price Issue – Latest News

As companies turn to virtual alternatives in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, COAI has suggested that telecoms sector regulator TRAI may want to consider keeping their usual open-door debate online to solve the "pressing,quot; price problem. minimum. However, sources close to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) considered that such a solution may not be practical given that such an important issue as the minimum price of tariffs should be widely debated, especially with the participation of the consumer in the right moment. , and do not become a hasty and limited exercise.

In any case, comments and comments contrary to said consultation document have recently been closed and TRAI will study the responses in the coming days, they said.

Director General of the Indian Cellular Operators Association (COAI), Rajan Mathews, said that since the answers have already arrived, TRAI could explore an open day through online mechanisms.

"Most of the responses have already come through written comments, and additional input, if any, can be provided through appropriate alternatives such as an online or electronic open door forum, should TRAI wish. The minimum price is a pressing industry need, "Mathews said.

However, Mathews noted that this was a call to TRAI after considering several factors, such as the extent of online accessibility for stakeholders, including the general public.

When contacted, TRAI secretary SK Gupta said that any suggestion by telecom service providers to make open doors in an electronic medium "should be analyzed taking into account the transparency provisions in the TRAI Act."

In your comments to the TRAI consultation document on & # 39; & # 39; tariff issues for telecommunications services & # 39; & # 39;, whose final answers closed recently, the troubled Idea Vodafone warned that the Indian telecommunications market could move towards a position of "virtual monopoly,quot; if TRAI does not. intervene in setting rates.



Meanwhile, Airtel cited "a major existential and financial crisis,quot; to fight for minimum price fixing for two years. Reliance Jio called the minimum price setting for data services "vital,quot; for the health of the telecommunications sector, and urged TRAI to continue the tolerance policy for voice services, which it said is the telecommunications service. preferred by subscribers at the bottom of the pyramid

Jio also said the minimum price increase should be phased in and set at Rs 15 per GB for now, up from the prevailing Rs 9 to 12 per GB, and move to Rs 20 per GB after six to nine months, depending on data consumption growth.

The issue of setting the minimum price for tariffs becomes important as telecommunications companies are looking at massive Adjusted Gross Income (AGR) payments to the Government.

Telecommunications companies like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Group are in trouble, as their combined self-assessment of government quotas is a whopping Rs 82.3 billion, less than the telecoms department calculated after the Supreme Court decision on AGR.

The higher court lashed out at telecommunications companies for trying to reopen the quotas owed to the government through the self-assessment exercise.