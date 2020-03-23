Chris Brown sends this sweet message to his son who is trapped in Germany with his mother, Ammika Harris, due to Coronavirus travel restrictions.

Chris Brown has turned to social media to confirm what the world already knew: he misses his son, who is trapped in Germany with his mother, Ammika Harris, due to travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The singer went to social media where he posted a side-by-side baby photo of him and his four-month-old son Aeko, and used the title to make this confession: "MISSING MY MINI ME 🥰🥰🥰".

A fan said the following about the photos: "Now you can stop talking about that baby 😍 Aww ok, he really does look like him 😩".

Another commenter said, “If you have something negative to say that you hate ❤️ It actually looks like him … finally. 😅 "

This sponsor wrote: "You know he thinks they don't look alike because he always posts photos side by side."

A third social media user shared, "Awwwe, they look alike." Where does the mother and child live anyway, in what state?

A source spoke to Hollywood life and stated that Chris is hopeful that Ammika will return to his arms soon.

The family friend stated, "Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will be returning to the United States soon, and he cannot wait to retain them again. Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows they are doing well. Good in Germany and also very much supported by the Ammika family. Chris is constantly getting updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing up. Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and he is absolutely sure that will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. "

The source revealed, "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko." It is unclear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending photos and videos etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

The friend said: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying some downtime, but he is always working on something behind scene,quot;. Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They are also updated often so Ammika can keep Chris's mother up to date with everything about Aeko. "

It will take some time before Chris can get what he wants.



