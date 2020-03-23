China's approach to containing coronavirus cannot be replicated | China

%MINIFYHTMLd96ae7e4b2c8fa41d8ee709a2871b5e711% %MINIFYHTMLd96ae7e4b2c8fa41d8ee709a2871b5e712%

What a spatial and temporal change. Just a month ago, we were concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the increasing number of deaths in China.

The mainstream media in the West, which had initially criticized China cover and inaction during the initial stages of the outbreak, then went on to aggressively cover China's draconian Containment measures.

%MINIFYHTMLd96ae7e4b2c8fa41d8ee709a2871b5e713% %MINIFYHTMLd96ae7e4b2c8fa41d8ee709a2871b5e714%

However, the number of new infections began to decline in mid-February, and on March 19, China declared zero new cases for the first time.

%MINIFYHTMLd96ae7e4b2c8fa41d8ee709a2871b5e715% %MINIFYHTMLd96ae7e4b2c8fa41d8ee709a2871b5e716%

A recent study Carried out mostly by Chinese scientists, it attributes China's success in reducing the number of new cases to effective intervention measures, such as suspending public transportation within the city, closing entertainment venues, and banning public gatherings.

While the disease is under control in China, the virus is wreaking havoc in other parts of the world.

As of March 20, three-fourths of the total Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in countries other than China.

With a population less than 5 percent the size of China, Italy has the highest total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths: 5,476.

Many western countries are now criticized for not taking effective action promptly.

This led Dr. Bruce Aylward, a leading expert from the World Health Organization (WHO), in late February to suggest that other countries should replicate China's approach to containing the spread of COVID-19.

But the Chinese approach is hardly replicable.

Even without considering the lack of political autonomy in many democracies, because they have no "despotic,quot; power and must deal with the checks and balances of a democratic system, the effective implementation of these draconian containment measures would require a strong state to penetrate society and enforce its decisions.

China can achieve that, thanks to the wide range of vehicles installed in the Mao era to do just that: community party branches, street sub-district offices, and barefoot former doctors (those who received little training but were allowed to practice in the camp in Mao was (in the 1980s they were certified to become "village doctors,quot;) who were mobilized to take temperatures, quarantine people, and track infections and their close contacts.

Unlike the former Soviet Union, which relied heavily on the formal bureaucracy and the police to enforce government policies, China also uses social forces to carry out "community policing," for example, making residents supervise the activities of others.

These traditional vehicles were made more efficient by introducing big data and information technology, such as QR codes, to track and stop the spread of the virus. Partly because strict quarantine measures were introduced during the spring festival break, the Chinese generally cooperated with this apparently Orwellian approach.

Furthermore, the rapid centralization of political power in China since 2012 has created strong incentives for government officials to rush to jump into President Xi Jinping's car to demonstrate his political loyalty.

Not surprisingly, when President Xi clearly stated his political priority in the COVID-19 crisis after January 20, inaction and shuffling soon gave way to jealous and harsh political action.

Other countries may borrow some of China's containment measures (for example, closing a city), but it would be a challenge for them to stop economic production and strictly apply social distancing measures at the same level seen in China.

The Chinese government closed cities, apartment complexes and villages, putting security guards on patrol 24 hours a day to monitor people's movements. There have even been reports of residents who are stopped for leaving their houses or not wearing masks while playing Mahjong at home.

Even in Italy, the first western democracy to adopt expansive containment measures that seemed to reflect China's blockade of Wuhan, the government Do not it immediately prevented essential companies from operating normally, nor did it prevent foreigners and foreigners from entering and leaving the affected areas.

In NYDespite the implementation of massive social distancing measures, grocery stores, pharmacies, and major retailers like Walmart are still open, and public transportation remains operational.

Those who ask other countries to "copy and paste,quot; the Chinese approach also do not recognize that draconian containment measures in China have had a high cost on the economy and society.

As a result of the spread of the virus and strict government containment measures, China's industrial production declined to "the strongest pace in 30 years"in January and February. Retail sales recorded 20.5 percent decrease during the same period

Furthermore, in the absence of advance planning, the drastic closure of Wuhan City on January 23 caused public panic.

As residents with flu-like symptoms flooded hospitals seeking medical care, there was a severe shortage of test kits and hospital beds.

As a result, a large number of COVID-19 patients who were unable to obtain adequate diagnosis and / or treatment died at home. Many deaths never appeared in government figures.

The already high death rate in Wuhan (5.8 percent as of February 24), therefore, probably underestimates the actual mortality level. There were also second-order problems caused by the closure, such as interruption or denial of access to medical care or medications for those with other illnesses (for example, cancer or HIV).

According to China Newsweek, a hospital in Wuhan Discharged at least 15 terminal cancer patients to release beds for suspected coronavirus patients.

If measures aimed at maximizing health protection at all costs represent one extreme on the spectrum of the government's response, a Pollyanna approach that minimizes risk to minimize disruption to the economy and society, such as the one pursued by the The Trump administration and the UK government until recently can be placed on the other end of the spectrum.

But in tackling this pandemic, the government's robust response is not about choosing between the two. Instead, policymakers must carefully balance the management of health risks and keep economies and society afloat.

Factors to consider here include the nature of the virus, the trajectory of its spread, the vulnerable population, the capacity of the health system, the government's ability to mobilize resources, and the economic and social tolerance of drastic control measures.

By acting quickly and taking aggressive and innovative measures, including rigorous detection, strict quarantine, social distancing, and effective communication, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and to a lesser degree, South Korea, They have managed to contain the spread of the virus.

In that regard, China's harsh and restrictive containment measures are not only not replicable in most places. They probably shouldn't be replicated.