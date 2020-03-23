China reopens more than 500 cinemas as coronavirus cases ease and film moves slightly ahead – Deadline

As the number of new coronavirus cases shows signs of declining in China, some theaters were reopened this weekend in a handful of provinces across the country. On Friday, there were 486 movie theaters at work, while on Saturday the total rose to 507, according to local reports. This represents just 4.5% of the Middle Kingdom's exhibition infrastructure and generated an estimated $ 4,355 on Saturday, per Maoyan ticketing platform.

The largest concentration of moviegoers was in Xinjiang, which had previously been the site of the first movie theater to open since the mainland closed all screens in January. The other provinces where the theaters were opened include Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Qinghai, Henan, Fujian, and Guangdong.

As previously reported, the expectation is that theaters will continue online until the end of this month and through April, with the general reopening of the theater in waves. The first is the relaunch of older local titles that include Wolf Warrior 2, American Dreams In China, The Wandering Earth, Wolf Totem and Lebanese photo Capernaum. Chinese exhibitors will keep 100% of the box office in those titles, and have been encouraged to set attractive prices while respecting the security measures issued by Beijing.

Hollywood studios have also been contacted to return the catalog films to the Middle Kingdom while working to get back on their feet. Last week, Warner Bros said a new 3D 4K version of Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone It was also set for release, although a date has not yet been set.

A second wave of titles could come in mid to late April, including Hollywood photos that were deleted before closing as 1917, Dolittle, Ford V Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Bad Boys For Life Y Sonic the Hedgehog. The hope is that the business will find more stability in time for the May 1 holiday.

According to China Global Television, a recent poll by Sir Film found that respondents have no immediate plans to go to the movies, largely citing fear of crowds and leaving home for now, as well as waiting for new movies to be released. .

There were 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, the China National Health Commission said. Each was imported to the continent, where the total number of confirmed cases is 81,093 with 3,270 deaths.