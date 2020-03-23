Chelsea transfers news and rumors | Football news

%MINIFYHTML5e3dc933be9e69252e339b93a6b88fa811% %MINIFYHTML5e3dc933be9e69252e339b93a6b88fa812%







The latest transfer news and gossip about players linked to Chelsea, and those who could leave the club.

The last players linked to a move to Chelsea …

Phillipe Coutinho – Chelsea is at the front of the line to sign the Brazilian player, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich in Barcelona (Daily mail, March, 19); Coutinho's desperation to return to the Premier League has sparked the interest of four clubs, including Chelsea (Daily mirror, March 22)

Jadon Sancho – John Terry has urged his former club Chelsea to stay with Borussia star Dortmund Sancho this summer (Daily mail, March 21st)

Luka Jovic – Real Madrid will unload Jovic after he broke self-isolation rules while in Serbia, and that the striker will be offered to several interested English clubs (Daily star, March 21st)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Chelsea has set its sights on the Arsenal striker in the next transfer window (Daily express, March 20)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being linked with a move to Chelsea

Francesco Acerbi – Chelsea are reportedly about to enter a bidding war with Inter Milan over Lazio's defense (Italy football, March, 19)

Jeremie Boga – The Chelsea academy graduate says he would consider a return to the Stamford Bridge from Sassuolo: Chelsea have a £ 19 million buyback clause in the midfielder (The athletic March, 19)

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Chelsea will spend £ 200 million on three Serie A goals next summer, the AC Milan goalkeeper along with Miralem Pjanic and Lautaro Martinez (Afternoon standard, March 18th)

Moussa Dembele – The Blues will prioritize a move for the Lyon forward as soon as the transfer window reopens this summer (The athleticMarch 16)

Could Mousa Dembele be on the move?

Chelsea reportedly switched their focus to Dembele as Liverpool sought to beat them with the signing of Timo Werner (Daily mail, March 17).

Chelsea's chances of bringing Dembele to Stamford Bridge have increased after Lyon changed its transfer policy to sell the forward (Daily express, March 20)

Jude Bellingham – The 16-year-old Birmingham big shot has a decision to make about his future after Chelsea joined Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, reportedly agreeing on a £ 30 million fee for the highly-skilled midfielder. qualified. (SunMarch 16)

Will Chelsea win the four-way fight over Jude Bellingham's signing?

Lautaro Martinez – Chelsea is ready to break the bench for the Inter Milan striker, who is at the center of a transfer fight between Real Madrid and Barcelona (SportMarch 16)

Chelsea and Man City are ready to fight to sign Martinez this summerDaily star, March 18th)

Brad Young – Chelsea is about to secure the services of the 17-year-old Hartlepool goalkeeper after a successful trial with the Blues (Sun, March, 15th)

Alex Telles – Chelsea have reportedly made "initial contact,quot; with Porto in a £ 36m move to Brazil's left back (Sun, March 17)

Miralem Pjanic – Chelsea are ready to fight Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of the Juventus midfielder, according to reports (Daily star, March 18th)

Miralem Pjanic is being linked with a move to Chelsea

Juventus are prepared to use Pjanic as they seek to lure Jorginho away from Chelsea (Corriere dello Sport, March 20)

Marash Kumbullaace – Chelsea is following the ace of Hellas Verona, valued at £ 23 million, but faces competition from Manchester United, Inter Milan and Lazio. (Daily express, March, 19)

Who should Chelsea sign this summer?

Give your opinion now!

The last players linked to an exit from Chelsea …

Willian end his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge this summer?

Jorginho – Juventus are prepared to use Miralem Pjanic as they seek to lure Jorginho away from Chelsea (Corriere dello Sport, March 20)

Willian – The Brazilian decided to leave Stamford Bridge and is said to be considering moving to Manchester United and Arsenal (Le10Sport, March 9)

Ethan Ampadu – Chelsea could face a fight to hold on to the 19-year-old if AC Milan hires Ralf Rangnick as its new sports director (Daily express, March 18th)

The last talk about Chelsea's contract …

Olivier Giroud – The France international wants to stay and fight for a new contract after rekindling his career at Chelsea in recent weeks (Sun, 6th of March)

