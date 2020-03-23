Chelsea interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham | Football news





Declan Rice is wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea is interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Blues are eager to strengthen themselves with a defensive midfielder if the transfer window comes early this summer and they are fans of the England international.

Rice, 21, is also a close friend of Chelsea's attacking midfielder Mason Mount, and the pair have already impressed the national team.

Mount was recently forced to apologize for playing soccer with Rice in a north London center while he was supposed to isolate himself, after teammate Callum Hudson Odoi was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Former Republic of Ireland youth international Rice has been a consistent figure for West Ham and got two assists in 29 Premier League appearances before soccer was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It wouldn't be cheap, with four years remaining on his contract with West Ham and the option of a one-year extension.

Chelsea were looking for a new young defensive midfielder in January and were among the clubs interested in Boubakary Soumare, but the young Frenchman chose to stay in Lille.

It remains uncertain whether the UK transfer window will open as scheduled on June 18, with no definite date for when the current national season will resume amid a global health crisis.

Sky Sports News He reported last week that FIFA is reviewing the situation regarding player registrations, with the possibility that players will run out of contracts at clubs before the season begins.

However, it is understood that the clubs are continuing their investigation and due diligence on possible transfer targets, despite the fact that scouts are currently unable to see them in games.