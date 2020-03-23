Check out future Dog Iris leader on National Puppy Day – Up News Info Detroit

In honor of National Puppy Day, Leader Dogs of the Blind shared this photo of Future Leader Dog Iris to cheer on those who feel isolated and stressed during this difficult time.

National puppy day It is observed each year on March 23 to celebrate the unconditional love and affection that puppies bring to our lives. As the idea of ​​puppy breathing and warm hugs can bring in today, it also serves to remind us of the need to care for homeless puppies and educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country. Puppies need a loving human being and home, and they will reward that responsibility with their loyalty and love! Feel free to post photos of your puppy on social media with the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay, take your dog to the dog park (be sure to check with your city for the latest requirements before visiting, such as vaccinations, etc.), give your puppy a special treat or take him for a walk. National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 by Pet Lifestyle Expert, Animal Behaviorist and Author, Colleen Paige.

Leader Dogs for the Blind helps blind or visually impaired people cope with difficulties that were once routine. The simplest tasks can become daunting and cause people to become depressed, anxious, and isolated. Leader Dogs for the Blind offers white cane training, helps to unite people with a Leader Dog, provides tools and training to help people return to independence, boost their confidence, and provide companionship. Surprisingly, all of their services are provided at no cost, covering training, room and board, and travel to your campus from anywhere in North America.

