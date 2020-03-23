Charlton owner Tahnoon Nimer seeks to secure club's future through coronavirus crisis | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLb1f62c0cb91e9e5cb8dea2006b80826711% %MINIFYHTMLb1f62c0cb91e9e5cb8dea2006b80826712%







Charlton's owner, Tahnoon Nimer, has said Sky Sports News He will immediately inject money into the club to safeguard his future during the coronavirus crisis.

Despite the great uncertainty facing the entire soccer pyramid, Nimer insists that he will put up the finances he promised when he completed the acquisition in January, and has written to all club staff to reassure them about the future.

"I will never disappoint them," he said. "We are ready to inject the money (from) the first day (that) we arrived."

"If there is any shortcut in the club, we will support it. We will start on the field, we will begin to maintain the club immediately, change the lighting, restore it. This is one of our plans. They will do it."

Nimer says he wants to renovate the Valle stadium while soccer is on hiatus

Nimer also reiterated his confidence that he definitely won the boardroom battle for control of the club, last week appointing two new directors to replace President Matt Southall and businessman Jonathan Heller.

"Matt Southall is no longer the president of Charlton Athletic, he was removed and my authority as a majority shareholder allows me to do this," he said.

"He actually lied to people when he said the club was safe until December. Now we are going to inject the money because we found out that there is no money in the club."

Nimer also accused Southall of being responsible for taking £ 1.8m out of the club during his time as president, including expenses to finance his lifestyle. Southall has denied the allegations to Sky Sports Newsand says it will respond to claims in due course.

Charlton Athletic top scorer Lyle Taylor (right) has no contract this summer

Southall also maintains that the attempt to remove him from the board was illegal and, in turn, accuses Nimer of failing to keep his promise to put money into the club to date.

Charlton remains under an EFL registration embargo as Nimer has been unable to provide evidence to prove the source and sufficiency of its funding. However, Nimer says he has now supplied everything the EFL needs and will not wait for the green light before injecting the money necessary to safeguard the club's future.

"The plan is quite simple; get Charlton Athletic to have a financial base right now so they can return to the Premier League," he said. "We are already discussing with the EFL (and) we are presenting five or six documents from different banks, which prove where the funds come from and the different amounts within.

2:06 Highlights of Charlton's most recent game: a 1-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough Highlights of Charlton's most recent game: a 1-0 loss at home to Middlesbrough

"The EFL will take time, but I am not going to wait for the EFL, I am going to support the club as much as I can now."

Nimer also wanted to make clear that those finances are not connected to the Abu Dhabi Royal Family, a question the EFL had to explore about dual ownership fears due to the ownership of the Sheikh Mansour of Manchester City.

"To make it clear to the fans, because they have misunderstood, they think that Panorama (their investment group) is under Abu Dhabi Business Development, which is misinformation," he said.

"It is under Emirates Focus Group, nothing to do with ADBD, and I want to also mention that the club is safe and I need the support of the fans, and we hope to move on."