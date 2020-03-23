Charlie Fellowes left frustrated after a late call about the Dubai World Cup | Racing News

Charlie Fellowes admitted being frustrated at the time of the cancellation of the Dubai World Cup meeting on Saturday.

The Newmarket-based coach had been eager to saddle his globe-trotting stable star Prince Of Arran in the Dubai Gold Cup on the Meydan undercard, following his excellent effort to finish third in Saudi Arabia last month.

However, it was announced on Sunday that the installation would not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a little shocking. Obviously, we have been very attentive to what is happening, not only in England but around the world," Fellowes told Sky Sports Racing.

"Dubai has been the plan for a long time. We have been talking to the DRC (Dubai Racing Club) and we have made sure that everything was going to happen."

"All along we have never had the slightest idea that it could be canceled. There was a brief moment of panic last week when the borders to Dubai were closed, but the line was that the races would go ahead."

While sympathizing with the organizers of the high-profile event, Fellowes found himself in a difficult situation, as both the Prince of Arran and his boyfriend had already traveled to the United Arab Emirates.

He added: "We managed to get the Prince of Arran and his boyfriend out and everything seemed to be fine, and then, out of nowhere, yesterday (Sunday) they told us that it had been canceled."

"I have no problem with it being canceled at all, they have to do what is right for Dubai and the people of Dubai. It is a completely understandable decision."

"But what I felt frustrating was that yesterday afternoon I received a panic call from the girl who came out with the horse and said: 'There are no flights back to England, I will be stuck here for a couple of months, What the hell am I going to do? & # 39 ;.

"That is in my head: it was my decision to send her there, after receiving advice from other people, and I felt very, very guilty. There was a moment when I thought I was going to be stranded without family, without family. Loved ones and with no friends.

"It turns out that I managed to take her on a flight from Abu Dhabi and now she's on her way home, which was my main concern.

"I think the Prince of Arran will return home tomorrow morning. Fortunately, everything is settled and it seems that both the horse and the rider are on their way home, which is great news."

The Prince of Arran's appearances on British soil have been few and far between, but that could change this summer, with Fellowes interested in a Gold Cup tilt at Royal Ascot, where he finished eighth in 2017.

However, his top priority is a third bet on the glory of the Melbourne Cup in Flemington on the first Tuesday in November.

"Somehow he had a possible plan to return to the Gold Cup. He ran extremely well in the race three years ago: he traveled as well as anything else and possibly didn't make it home," said the coach.

"It is one of the few courses in England that he likes. He is a little older now and could stay two and a half years, so we will watch the Gold Cup at Ascot if he keeps going, and then all roads will." Again they drive to Melbourne.

"He was second last year and third the year before, so we will surely win this year!"

Like coaches in Britain, Fellowes faces the prospect of several weeks without a race after the British Horse Racing Authority's decision to suspend the sport until the end of April.

While some coaches have openly voiced their criticism of the governing body, especially with careers continuing in Ireland behind closed doors, Fellowes has a different opinion.

He said, "I am in the camp where I thank the Lord that I did not have to make any of these decisions. I feel incredible pity for the people who did it, because it is one of those situations where no matter what decision you make, you are going to be criticized

"I thought the NTF (National Trainers Federation) statement was very good. They were very similar to 'what would happen if' and if a person dies because an ambulance or a doctor was held at a race meeting How would it work? Dealing with that negative publicity?

"It would be incredibly unlikely to happen, but are we strong enough to survive that? Do we need that to impede the popularity of our sport?

"I don't think we are in a strong position like football or rugby: There can often be negative publicity around horse racing that can be incredibly damaging."