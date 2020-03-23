CDC Launches "Coronavirus Self-Checker,quot; Bot to Analyze Its Symptoms – BGR

%MINIFYHTML32aa4609b26cc3d30928715a7b545ef311% %MINIFYHTML32aa4609b26cc3d30928715a7b545ef312%

CDC's Coronavirus Automatic Verification Robot is now available.

The bot, which was built with the help of Microsoft, analyzes your symptoms and recommends other measures. If your symptoms are severe or if you have underlying health problems, the system will recommend more urgent care than if you are generally healthy and have mild symptoms.

CDC hopes the bot can ease the burden on health care systems across the country that are facing mild cases where those people should recover at home.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They have just released a new publicly available bot capable of analyzing symptoms and recommending the best course of action. The bot's name is Clara, and the CDC calls it a "Coronavirus Self-Checker."

The bot, which was created as part of a partnership between CDC and Microsoft, uses Microsoft's Azure Healthcare Bot framework. It is essentially a digital flowchart, with answers leading to new questions, and ultimately a recommendation on how an individual should proceed. At a time when contacting a doctor is challenging, even over the phone, it could help calm fears and deal with the deluge of questions from the public about how they feel.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, one of the biggest strains in the health system is not the confirmed cases of COVID-19, but patients with mild cold or flu symptoms who fear having the virus. In most areas, the vast majority of people screened are negative, meaning that doctors working in health care spend too much time working with patients who should rest at home, rather than obstruct clinics and hospitals .

"The need to assess patients with any number of cold or flu-like symptoms – to determine who has risk factors high enough to need access to limited medical resources and who can safely care for themselves in home – is a bottleneck that threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems to deal with the crisis, "Microsoft said in a press release.

The new CDC bot makes it clear when a person should or should not seek medical attention for a suspected coronavirus infection. Simply put, if you just have a cough or runny nose or sore throat, the bot will recommend home isolation and a simple phone call to a clinic for further guidance. In most of these cases, the person will be asked to stay home and recover. There is little chance that these patients have the new coronavirus, but even if they do, they will not require medical attention in person unless their symptoms become severe.

Through the CDC:

Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Here is information that can help you make decisions about seeking care or testing. Most people have a mild illness and can recover at home.

There is no specifically approved treatment for this virus.

Test results can be helpful in informing decision-making about who you contact.

Knowing who has the virus and who is not a powerful tool to stop its spread, but overwhelming the health system with minor cases will only make it harder to see and treat serious cases in a timely manner.

