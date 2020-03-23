Cardi B: I think celebrities get paid to say they have coronaviruses!

Cardi B jumped online to state that she believes celebrities are paid to say they have coronaviruses.

Cardi says she doesn't understand how they're being tested, but is taking those who have stepped forward to claim they have the deadly virus – the lateral eye.

We keep seeing these basketball players say, 'Yes, I have the coronavirus but I have no symptoms.' So how the hell am I supposed to know when I'm supposed to be tested? ", Scream.

"You are all playing with me," he continued. "That's my problem right there. Because they're not really saying what it is. And it's like, okay, so tell me what it is and what it isn't. I'm starting to feel like all of you niggas are paying n * ggas to say I do. They got, and if they're paying n * ggas to say they got it, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? Shit, because I'm trying to get paid. "

