Cardi B: I think celebrities get paid to say they have coronaviruses!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Cardi B jumped online to state that she believes celebrities are paid to say they have coronaviruses.

Cardi says she doesn't understand how they're being tested, but is taking those who have stepped forward to claim they have the deadly virus – the lateral eye.

We keep seeing these basketball players say, 'Yes, I have the coronavirus but I have no symptoms.' So how the hell am I supposed to know when I'm supposed to be tested? ", Scream.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here