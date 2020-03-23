Car slides into pond in Edina near Interstate 494 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There was an accident Monday morning on Interstate 494 and Highway 169, where a car entered a pond.

Authorities said the roads were slippery in the area.

Up News Info spoke to Edina Police, which was one of the departments that responded. They said two adults and two children were in the car when it entered the pond.

The officers responded and went to the water to rescue those four people.

They are all being checked at the hospital and they are expected to be well.