Canada Banff World Media 2020 Festival Canceled – Deadline

The Banff World Media Festival is the last international television event canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers of the event, which was scheduled to take place June 14-17, said they had taken into account the public leadership of the World Health Organization, the Canadian government and the Alberta government in making the "difficult" decision.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos was one of the keynote speakers at the event, which will be held at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Alberta, Canada.

Delegates will have the option to transfer their registration to next year or receive a full refund.

The Banff 2020 Rockie Awards international show competition will still take place, remotely, with an international jury of industry professionals currently judging entries, while Banff will also continue its Women's Spark Accelerator in the media business and the third edition of Netflix-BANFF Diversity of Voices Initiative.

"Canceling the festival after 41 years of success was not a decision we made lightly, but it was the right thing for festival delegates, speakers and staff," said Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media and chairman of the board. from Banff. of Directors. "I congratulate the Banff team and our board for making this difficult but necessary gathering, and I am confident that the festival will return better than ever in 2021. Please keep everyone safe."

"Although we had maintained hope in the past few weeks, it became clear that it would be impossible to hold the festival without certainty as to what the security situation would be in June, in addition to restrictions on large gatherings and travel bans in most media companies. "said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director, Banff World Media Festival. “We cannot meet in person this year, but our team is already working on new ways to connect, inform, inspire and serve our industry. We look forward to working with all of you in the coming months to do just that. ”