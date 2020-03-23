Canada announces they will not send their athletes to the Tokyo Olympics unless a year is postponed

As we continue to live in a world where social distancing is becoming the new normal due to the spread of the Coronavirus, many important events have been postponed until things are under control and it is safe to keep these events going.

An important event that many people have been curious about if it would be postponed is the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. On Sunday, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced that they will not send their athletes to the games in Tokyo unless the games are postponed for a year.

According to ESPN, the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement: "While we recognize the complexities inherent in a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the global community. It's not just about the health of athletes, it's about public health. "

They also said that they are willing to help the International Olympic Committee (IOC) find alternatives, but that they will not risk their athletes, families and community for athletes to continue training for the games.

Canada has become the first country to threaten to take its athletes out of games. Other counties like Slovenia, Norway and Brazil have been encouraging ICO to postpone the games.

the IOC He revealed that they would announce whether they would postpone the 2020 games sometime within the next four weeks.

The 2020 Olympics are scheduled for July 24.th until August 9th.

Roommates, do you agree that the Olympics should be postponed until next year?

Source: https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/28940282/canada-send-athletes-olympics-held-2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94