California closes parking lots at state beaches and parks to encourage social alienation – Up News Info Los Angeles

– All parking lots at beaches and state parks, including nine in Los Angeles County, will be closed to reduce overcrowding in outdoor spaces to limit the spread of the coronavirus, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

Newsom said the move comes in response to reports of large crowds that gathered over the weekend at various locations in the park.

Last week, California State Parks temporarily closed all camps in the state park system to support efforts to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Under that order, state trails and beaches remained open.

%MINIFYHTMLfe30764bb304467f7b211cf372952d9313% %MINIFYHTMLfe30764bb304467f7b211cf372952d9314%

Newsom says it will promote "soft closings,quot; to reduce beach traffic across the state, while acknowledging the value of such open spaces to residents during the shelter-in-place order.

%MINIFYHTMLfe30764bb304467f7b211cf372952d9315% %MINIFYHTMLfe30764bb304467f7b211cf372952d9316%

Part of that effort involves significantly increasing the state park patrol and practicing "social stimulation."