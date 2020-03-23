Business houses owe $ 200 million for pre-closing work, according to Trade Group – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLfb2fde0683a3ba6006211ac1def10a2b11% %MINIFYHTMLfb2fde0683a3ba6006211ac1def10a2b12%

Advertisers and their advertising agencies owe production and post-production companies more than $ 200 million for the work on commercial outbreaks that were completed but not paid when the work was abruptly stopped due to the closure of the coronavirus, according to the Association of Producers. Independent Commercials, a trade association that says its members represent 85% of all national commercials broadcast nationwide on all media platforms.

The AICP reached that figure after surveying more than 500 of its members, 28% of whom reported that they were owed more than $ 1 million; 23% of whom said they were owed between $ 500,000- $ 1 million; and 34% say they are between $ 100,000 and $ 500,000. "Extrapolating across the industry, conservatively, this is more than $ 200 million," said the AICP.

%MINIFYHTMLfb2fde0683a3ba6006211ac1def10a2b13% %MINIFYHTMLfb2fde0683a3ba6006211ac1def10a2b14% Related story %MINIFYHTMLfb2fde0683a3ba6006211ac1def10a2b15% %MINIFYHTMLfb2fde0683a3ba6006211ac1def10a2b16% Consumers want to hear that advertisers help communities during pandemic: survey

"Keeping these accounts receivable outstanding is nothing short of irresponsible and short-sighted for marketers who want to maintain a world-class healthy creative community and its resource, employee and supplier infrastructure," said AICP President and CEO Matt Miller. "Marketing specialists and their agencies must ensure that production and email partners are immediately paid for work already done."

"The cash flow for most live-action production companies is, like work, running out," he said, "with post-production dwindling as they finish recently produced work, which is done largely with great ingenuity by remotely, making it more urgent than ever. " these payments are made.

“The bad behavior is now highlighted, as the continuous cash flow is not covering up mocking clients or agencies that have used creative resources from small businesses to finance their projects. When we get out the other side of this global crisis, marketers and their agencies will need the ingenuity of the production and email community more than ever to create communications to reach customers and stimulate the economy. Corporations must step up and meet their contractual obligations, so this industry can stay afloat in job planning to meet their needs and return to its peak when it is safe and practical to do so. "