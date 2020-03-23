Bun B claims that the woman calls his wife the N word and threatens to shoot her

Instagram

After the heated discussion in a Whataburger drive-thru, the couple meet the woman again at Walgreens, where Bun's wife Angela & # 39; Queenie & # 39; Walls, faces her.

Bun B He claimed that his wife Angela "Queenie" Walls received a death threat during a verbal altercation with a woman in a Whataburger drive-thru. Documenting the aftermath of the incident on Instagram Live, half the rap duo UGK He told police officers that the woman used a racial slur against his wife and threatened to shoot her.

In the live broadcast, Bun and his wife detailed what happened to their followers before police arrived on the scene. The woman, who allegedly threatened Queenie, also filmed the couple since both cars were stopped for a few minutes.

Speaking to an officer, Bun explained what led to the heated discussion: "So the [driving] line stretched out into the street; she stopped and blew [her horn] for us to move. We told her to wait. , we are not moving yet. " He continued, "She told my wife that she was going to threaten to shoot my wife, then she got out of the car and called my wife a 'stupid n **** r & # 39;". I have everything on video. "

The veteran rap star told another officer that she didn't start filming until after the woman allegedly threatened her wife. "She said, 'I'll shoot you!'" She said so.

The woman also shared her side of the story. She denied having called them the N word and threatening violence against them.

Both sides left Whataburger without any apparently made arrests, as they later met again at a nearby Walgreens. Bun and his wife first noticed the woman's car in the parking lot before Queenie confronted the woman inside the store.

"Don't you remember me? Am I still that baby?" he asked the alleged racist while Bun was filming. "Am I still that idiot? Am I not? Are you sure? Because we can take him outside right now." The woman apparently didn't want any more drama and tried to avoid her.

When the woman quickly left Walgreens, Bun warned, "Be careful what you say to people and think that you will just stay away from him. Be very careful."