Bun B: A woman called my wife an n * gger and then threatened to shoot her!

Bun B posted a video on his social media where he alleged that a woman called them "n * gger,quot; before threatening to shoot his wife, Queenie.

Bun B broadcast the aftermath of the incident live.

"So the [direct access] line extended into the street; she stopped and honked [her horn] for us to move," Bun told an officer on video.

"We told him to wait, we are not moving yet. He told my wife that he was going to threaten to shoot my wife, then he got out of the car and called my wife & # 39; a stupid nigger & # 39;". I have everything on video. "

The woman also appeared to be broadcasting the incident live. They later drove to a local Walgreens where they saw the same car, when Queenie rolled over and confronted her.

Queen asks her repeatedly if "she's still that nigger," but the woman is silent and walks away from her without uttering a single word.