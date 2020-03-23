Broadband: Fixed broadband download speed increased slightly in the first week of March: Report – Latest news

Fixed broadband download speed in India increased very slightly in the first week of March, while mobile download speed remained stable compared to other Asian countries, the based broadband speed tester said Monday. in the United States, Ookla.

India witnessed a decline in fixed broadband download speeds in February, falling three places on the & # 39; Global Speed ​​Test Index & # 39; from Ookla that tracked the impact of COVID-19 on the performance and quality of global mobile Internet and fixed broadband networks.

Internet speeds on mobile and fixed networks in China sank during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

According to the February World Speedtest Index, China's average mobile download speeds decreased from 68.3 Mbps in January to 57.26 Mbps in February.

China's overall rank has also dropped five places for mobile devices, from sixth to 11th globally between January and February.

Compared to China, there were not many changes in average fixed broadband download speeds in Japan and Malaysia.

As of February, the World Speedtest Index ranks India at No. 128 globally in terms of mobile broadband performance, unchanged from the January ranking, and at No. 69 at fixed broadband speeds worldwide. world.

The World Speedtest Index for February ranks Singapore first in fixed broadband speeds with an average download speed of 203.68 Mbps and South Korea in first place in mobile speeds with an average download speed of 93.84 Mbps .

As China fell out of the top 10 countries in mobile performance with download speeds of 57.26 Mbps, other countries within the top 10 increased in range, and Saudi Arabia came in at the tenth place.

