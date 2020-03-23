Britney Spears encourages isolated fans to ask her for help amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML2a9bc0f43ff74b645bd2d116ed6a69e111% %MINIFYHTML2a9bc0f43ff74b645bd2d116ed6a69e112%

The hit maker & # 39; Toxic & # 39; Take part in the Do Your Part Challenge after being nominated by younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, while Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spread love on Instagram.

Britney Spears He has told fans to send their messages on Instagram if they need words of support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop star shared a video message on the social media site, revealing that she was nominated by her younger sister. Jamie Lynn Spears Participate in the Do Your Part Challenge, which encourages people to help others who are also isolating themselves in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"So our world is going through such difficult times right now, and my sister nominated me to help people," said hitmaker "Toxic." "Either with food or with your children's diapers, or whatever, DM (direct message) and I will help you."

Several stars have turned to social networks to offer their support, with Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra also spreading a little love to his Instagram fans.

"Hello everyone, I know this is an unsafe time for all of us, but I hope you are doing well, we are sending you positive vibes," said Nick, and Priyanka added, "And let's take care of each other and I hope that everyone is there. except out there. "

Ariana Grande It is also helping to support charities that help small businesses, individuals, and families overcome the coronavirus pandemic, with Kanye West pledging donations to charities in their home cities of Los Angeles and Chicago.

Stars included Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds, Kristen bellY Kelly Ripa Y Mark Consuelos They have also donated to the coronavirus relief efforts.

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen more than 328,000 registered cases of the virus worldwide, resulting in a death toll of over 14,300, since it began in December (19).