Britain placed under virtual block by Boris Johnson

LONDON – With the storm of criticism mounting over its laissez-faire response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday that it would place Britain under virtual closure, closing all non-essential stores and banning meetings of more than two people. and require people to stay in their homes, except for food or medical trips.
Police will fine people who violate the new restrictions, the prime minister said.
The steps, which Johnson described in a televised speech to the nation, align him with European leaders such as President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who have almost quarantined their countries in a desperate attempt to curb the situation. outbreak.
"No prime minister wants to enact measures like this," Johnson said. "I know the damage this disruption is causing and will cause in people's lives, in their businesses, and in their jobs."
But although these were the most draconian restrictions imposed on the British people since World War II, Johnson is still leaving some room to breathe.
The Prime Minister said that people could also leave their homes to exercise, either alone or with family members, and that he did not close parks in London, which became a symbol of Britain's indifferent response to this weekend when they were crowded with people.
Britain also does not require people leaving houses to carry documents, as France does now. Mr. Johnson did not detail what fines those who did not follow the rules would face.
However, as the sound of ambulance sirens sounded on the largely empty streets of London on Monday, there was evidence that the British were coming to terms late with the need for ordinary life to stop.
The number of confirmed cases in Britain rose to 6,650 on Monday, from 5,683 the day before, while the death toll rose by 54 to 335. British authorities warn that the country is about two weeks from Italy in the spread of the virus, suggesting that those numbers are about to increase.
Mr. Johnson has made substantial moves over the past week, closing schools as well as pubs, restaurants, gyms, and theaters. But at every step, he seems like a leader acting under duress. And in several cases, his government was catching up with a private sector that had already acted on its own.
The Premier League canceled the rest of its soccer season before the government banned large sports gatherings. Parents began removing children from school before they closed. Department stores, boutiques, hair salons, and other stores began closing before Johnson's Monday directive.
Sometimes Mr. Johnson's first steps had sown confusion. Initially, he asked people to avoid bars, but did not ask them to close their doors, prompting some people, including his own father, Stanley Johnson, to declare that they still planned to go.
This weekend, images of crowds mocking social distancing rules in London parks under the early spring sun increased political pressure for Johnson to do more. Among those calling for tougher measures was Keir Starmer, the favorite to become the next leader of the opposition Labor Party.
"In these extraordinary times, the government must now establish additional compliance measures, such as those introduced in other countries," Starmer wrote on Twitter. "These are vital days in the battle against the coronavirus."
Mr. Johnson's response has come under increasing criticism, including from right-wing newspapers that normally support him.
"From the beginning it has appeared behind the curve," said an editorial in The Times of London on Monday. "It seems that considerable time has been wasted in preparing for the crisis."
Johnson, the newspaper said, risked being compared not to his hero, wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill, but to Churchill's predecessor, Neville Chamberlain, who was discredited for his policy of appeasing Nazi Germany and spoke out. the fateful phrase, "peace for our time."
Government deliberations are also drawing increased scrutiny, after The Sunday Times published lengthy research into Johnson's abrupt shift from a less stringent approach to the virus to one that more closely aligns with rigorous measures in France, Spain and Germany.
Italy closed all non-essential businesses and industries on March 21. A day later, the Lombardy region, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, banned all outdoor physical activity.
Much of the criticism has fallen on Mr. Johnson himself. Commentators say he has gone from issuing severe warnings about loss of life to regretting that he has had to ask people to stop congregating in pubs.
Although the prime minister has appeared on television almost every day, usually flanked by his top scientific and medical advisers, there has been little follow-up by the government of what kinds of social distancing rules people should adopt and what the risks of don't do well they are
Critics pointed out that the government spent large sums last year on an advertising campaign to prepare the public for Britain's exit from the European Union. But it has failed to produce a coherent information campaign to clarify how people should observe the new rules of social distancing.
Britain has a legacy of producing effective advertising campaigns during health crises. In the 1980s, during Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's government, the government issued commercials on the risks of transmitting AIDS that, although unpopular at the time, were credited with public awareness of the disease.
The prime minister's previous reluctance to take restrictive measures, according to analysts, has its roots both in his own libertarian streak and in his party's politics. Johnson has long campaigned against the so-called nanny state, promising before taking office to raise taxes on sugary, salty, and fatty foods. Some commentators said that their sensitivity to live and let live is rooted in their own unordered lifestyle.
Defending civil liberties is also an article of faith in the Conservative Party. In 2010, a conservative-led coalition government shelved the idea for national ID cards, after fierce debate over whether they violated individual privacy.
"Imposing the type of draconian measures, as Macron did in France, is culturally very strange in this country, particularly for the liberal wing of the Conservative Party," said Simon Fraser, former head of the British diplomatic service. "In the context of Brexit, it will be seen as a differentiation from Europe."