Britain placed under virtual block by Boris Johnson

LONDON – With the storm of criticism mounting over its laissez-faire response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday that it would place Britain under virtual closure, closing all non-essential stores and banning meetings of more than two people. and require people to stay in their homes, except for food or medical trips.

Police will fine people who violate the new restrictions, the prime minister said.

The steps, which Johnson described in a televised speech to the nation, align him with European leaders such as President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who have almost quarantined their countries in a desperate attempt to curb the situation. outbreak.

"No prime minister wants to enact measures like this," Johnson said. "I know the damage this disruption is causing and will cause in people's lives, in their businesses, and in their jobs."

But although these were the most draconian restrictions imposed on the British people since World War II, Johnson is still leaving some room to breathe.