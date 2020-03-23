Brazil's football stadiums will become coronavirus field hospitals | News from Brazil

The best soccer clubs in Brazil are handing over their stadiums to health authorities to turn them into hospitals and field clinics to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday morning, Brazil has 1,546 confirmed infections and 25 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

With soccer in the country suspended until further notice, more than half of Brazil's 20 Serie A teams have abandoned their stadiums as densely populated authorities in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro seek to expand hospital capacity. to face the crisis.

The current South American champion Flamengo also confirmed that he is giving control of his famous Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro to the health authorities.

"In this grim moment, I wanted to invite our great red and black nation to renew hope and work for better days. Let us take care of our elders, help those who need it most." club president Rodolfo Landim he wrote in a message to supporters.

Authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, said they would install 200 beds in a field hospital at the Pacaembu municipal stadium to ease pressure on the city's hospitals, while two of the city's big clubs They were also helping out.

Corinthians Paulista They said they made their Itaquerao stadium and training venue available "so that authorities can assess how they can be used to combat the spread of the disease."

Santos announced that a temporary clinic would be established in one of the classrooms within its Vila Belmiro stadium.

On Friday, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta predicted that the virus would peak in the country between April and June, anticipating a drop in COVID-19 infections starting in September.

Mandetta warned that the country's health system of 210 million people could reach saturation in late April.