Boys Bad Boys for Life ’coming home in late March – Deadline

No surprise here but from Sony Bad Boys for Life, Like many other current theatrical releases, they will be available in homes starting March 31 in digital format, and in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on April 21. The movie was released on January 17 so technically regarding its DVD crash, Bad Boys for Life It is just outside the theater window to 90 day DVD.

Sony's Will Smith and Martin Lawrence re-team is currently the highest grossing release at the national box office to date at $ 204.4M and $ 419M WW.

The film, along with the 2019 Sony transfer Little Women, Jumanji: The Next Level and this year's Blumhouse Fantasy island He has currently propelled the Culver City studio to No. 1 at the national box office with more than $ 463 million. That ranking, of course, will last for the duration of the exhibition's closing in the next two months.

In their disc formats, Bad Boys for Life It features over 50 minutes of bonus features including an alternate ending, extended and bonus scenes, bloopers, Easter eggs, and more.

The threequel was in development for quite some time, the previous installment was 17 years ago. Bad Boys for Life It was directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil and Billall. In total, the Bad boys The trilogy has $ 833.7 million worldwide. Chris Bremner, who co-wrote the threequel, is already working on the fourth installment in the series.