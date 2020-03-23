Boosie further explains her comments about children in the trans community: & # 39; We give children the damn power & # 39;

Boosie and her live videos have served as entertainment for many during this quarantine time, but today she went live to climb on her soapbox and explain her previous comments about Zaya Wade and the children of the trans community.

Just to give you a review, Boosie sent social media into a frenzy last month when she made some controversial comments about Dwyane Wade's support for her daughter's decision to become a woman.

While Boosie is often praised for keeping it real, he was criticized for talking about a boy and for having no education and callousness about the LGBTQ and Trans communities.

Well, while on IG Live Monday, someone decided to ask about that situation, prompting Boosie to leave in another complaint, further explaining his comments earlier.

Boosie said that she loved the gay community and that she did not mean harm to anyone with her words, and said that her feelings were more about children being allowed to make important decisions. You can see what Boosie said below:

"I have nothing against gay people," said Boosie. "I have gay people who work for me. I have gay people in my family … I have nothing against gay people … I don't hate people. "

Boosie further explained that young people don't know what they really want and that letting them make important decisions takes away their parents' power.

"We are giving the children the damn power, Mayne," he said. "We can't scream anymore." You go to jail, do you hear me? Everything they come and say they can do, are we going to let them do it? … In 10 years, the motherfuckers will be the parents. Look what I'm saying. You have to ask them what to do. "

What do you all think of Boosie's explanation? Let us know!