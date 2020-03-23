Big Basket: BigBasket website, breakdown of app face after increased demand

%MINIFYHTMLab32c6c444bdaa58463810713900a9f611% %MINIFYHTMLab32c6c444bdaa58463810713900a9f612%

Online grocery vendor BigBasket's website and mobile app faced a collapse Monday due to rising demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. After uploading, the company restricted access to the service only to existing customers.

"We are currently experiencing unprecedented demand. In light of this, we are restricting access to our website only to existing customers. Please try again in a few hours," he said.

In a survey, social media firm LocalCircles claimed that about 35 percent of consumers have said they don't get essential products from retail stores and e-commerce companies at the time of closing.



When contacted, a BigBasket spokesperson said both the app and the company's website are facing problems due to increased demand.

"In the past few days, we have faced an unprecedented increase in orders and traffic, which has put a corresponding burden on our technology systems. As a result, our website and our application have been unable to load intermittent for some customers. Our teams are working hard to fix this so that our customers can place orders as usual, "the company said.

State governments have closed more than 75 districts across the country, and some states have even imposed a curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Unicommerce, which provides software support to e-commerce companies, said that due to the blockade, grocery websites have seen a huge increase in traffic.

"The past two weeks saw a massive 70-80 percent increase in the number of orders with a substantial increase in order size by 15-20 percent. FMCG and Commodities are some of the most popular online ordering products. "Unicommerce said.