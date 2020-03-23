Best Trending Games – Best Trending Games of the Week (March 16-21) on Android Smartphones – Game News

The idea of ​​working from home sounds fun at first, but after a while it starts to make you nervous, considering you're not sure how long you're supposed to stay home and work. So if you are looking to download some games to play in small sessions between your jobs to avoid boredom. We have put together five games that are all the rage this week according to Google Play Store.

Spiral roll



It seems that even the game developer did not want to write much about the game, such as features, levels, etc., as the description of the game in the Play Store only says: "Dig wood to form spirals and use them to destroy obstacles,quot;. That's exactly what the game is about. Players are supposed to create a spiral design using the provided tool and dodge obstacles.

Perfect cream



Perfect Cream is a kind of cooking game where players have to choose the right type of cream topping for the dishes. The game offers easy to use control and good graphics.

Fruit Link- Line Blast



If you have ever played any of the Candy Crush games, Fruit Link is not a new game for you. It's just another game where players are supposed to bring similar items in a line to clear it. The main notable change here is that sweets are replaced by fruits and flowers.

Robot Car Transform Futuristic Supercar



Based on the concept of the Transformers movie, Robot Car Transform is a fighting game that allows players to drive robotic supercars and turn them into robots and fight. The game has multiple levels, in-game store items to buy and customize.





(1945



If you're a 90s kid, you must have heard of the original Space Invader games and the 1940 game series. Well, 1945 from developer Onesoft is the mobile port for the classic aircraft shooter. The game offers nice graphics and easy to use controls. The game has around 16 types of famous WWII fighter jets, over 100 levels, different game modes and more.