Berkeley suspends some parking measures until April 7 during coronavirus shelter in place – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Meters, residential permits and other parking enforcement rules have been temporarily suspended in Berkeley to limit the spread of COVID-19. The security related violation will still apply.

City manager Dee Williams-Ridley ordered the temporary suspension "to make it easier to take refuge on the spot," according to a statement released Sunday.

While the shelter order is in place, the rules regarding parking meters, limited-time parking, school zones, and residential permit parking will not apply.

The city will continue to issue parking violations for violations that affect public safety, including red curbs, fire hydrants, blue disabled zones, street sweeps, yellow zones in commercial areas, and double parking.

Violations related to construction zones and driveways will only apply "by complaint only."

“Normal daily traffic patterns and parking needs have changed, and we are all adjusting. We will be monitoring the situation and we can see that changes need to be made. "