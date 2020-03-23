Bella Hadid: This is what you think about speculation that your new The Weeknd album refers her to it!

%MINIFYHTML8f548a5db01d0c43923c18300f113a6411% %MINIFYHTML8f548a5db01d0c43923c18300f113a6412%

Following the release of The Weekend's new album titled After Hours, many fans began to speculate that the singer made reference to his ex, supermodel Bella Hadid. That said, an internal report claims to know how he reacted to the rumors.

Apparently, Bella sees the reason "why fans would think her music refers to their relationship."

The album was released a couple of days ago and since then, listeners have been doing nothing more than looking for clues that some of the tracks are on, off again, girlfriend.

The source shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Bella knows that Abel has always put his heart and soul into his music. You can definitely see why fans would think their music refers to their relationship and can't help but think the same. "

Abel (The Weeknd's real name) and Bella were romantically involved in 2015-2016, but also more recently in 2018-2019.

Obviously, people would expect at least a couple of songs from their new album to be inspired by what they had and how it ended.

The source went on to say that ‘She understands that musicians write about their past relationships or heartbreak. She has a long history with him and that does not go away simply because they are no longer together. Even though things don't work out for each other, there are people who will always have a special place in our hearts and that's the kind of connection they have. "

Sure enough, fans quickly found some clues to their past together, one of them in the song Escape From L.A.

The Weeknd sings about a woman who "had Chrome Hearts hanging around her neck,quot; in the lyrics, which could be a reference to Bella's collaborations with a street wear brand.

What do you think about the singer possibly referring to his ex in his new music?



