Behati Prinsloo is not pregnant despite posting an ultrasound-like photo

Keep your "congratulations,quot; for just a second.

On Monday in the morning, Behati Prinsloo It sparked pregnancy rumors after she posted a photo to her Instagram that looked like an ultrasound. Her fans and fans were quick to comment and congratulate the 31-year-old model on her "third pregnancy."

However, an E! A news source shared that Prinsloo "is not pregnant."

"It was one of her daughters who accidentally picked up her phone and posted," the source explained.

The former model of Victoria & # 39; s Secret and the actions of mother of two Dusty Rose Levine Y Gio Grace Levine with husband Adam Levine.

Prinsloo also visited Instagram to clear the air in an updated caption for the photo.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound hahaha. Dusty grabbed my phone and somehow posted this photo from my photo library, I thought it was weird and cool and I left it," he explained. "But now everyone is congratulating me on my third pregnancy. It's a close-up of my black and white pants!"