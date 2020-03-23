Bay Area Metal Band Members Sick After European Tour Returns – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Band and crew members of Bay Area thrash-metal groups Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel have been sickened since returning from a recent European tour, and some of the evidence tested positive for COVID-19 according to posts on social media.

The three local bands toured Europe together last month for The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 and returned after the end of the tour on March 11. Two dates, the concert on February 25 in Milan, Italy, and the concert that will end on March 11. in Hannover, Germany, it was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus across the continent and the measures being taken to curb the spread.

The first hints that individuals on the tour became ill emerged a week ago when Death Angel was forced to cancel an appearance at Heaven and Hell Fest in Mexico City, indicating in a Facebook post that half of the band and the team were ill since they returned. of Europe.

Later in the week, reports that Death Angel drummer Will Carroll has been hospitalized also surfaced on Facebook, though there was no official confirmation that he had been diagnosed with a coronavirus.

On Friday, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt posted on Instagram that he and his wife had both been tested for COVID-19 and were ready to wait for the test results in 7-10 days.

The same day, he posted about Carroll, saying the drummer was in the ICU and wishing him well. On Sunday afternoon, Testament's official Facebook page posted that singer Chuck Billy and his wife, as well as several members of the band's team, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We wanted to communicate with everyone who has been supporting us and expressing concern to inform them that we are doing the right thing and what is safe, and we have all been quarantined since our return home; even before we were tested." said the publication.

All of the previous posts garnered responses from fans and friends who wished everyone involved a quick recovery and a return to health.