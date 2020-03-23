Bay Area Fitness Club Owner Offering Free Online Shelter-In-Place Workouts – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) – During the time of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, many turn to virtual physical fitness, and a Bay Area gym offers classes to anyone and everyone for free to get people moving.

Many have been forced by the on-site shelter to change their fitness routine from the gym to the home gym, just ask Omni Fight Club owner Dennis Dumas Jr.

"The moment they said," You guys are not going to be open tomorrow, "we said," We have a class in the morning, "" Dumas said. He says that the first virtual class starts on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Dumas is now streaming his gym classes live. He says he is a little brave from his home garage, but invites anyone to join.

Anyone who wants to join just needs to log in to the Omni Fight Club Livermore Facebook page and physical activity comes alive, from their garage to yours.

"They don't need to see us in a beautiful and crazy gym. They need to see us caring and fighting as they are doing and still get over it with them," Dumas said.

With so many kids out of school, there are even classes for them online as well. Dumas says he just keeps moving. It is even offering nutritional support too.

"Everything we do right now is open and free, so it includes everything from classes to nutrition discussions and personal development," said Dumas.