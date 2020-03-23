Bangladesh: sex workers apply for funds amid the coronavirus crisis | Bangladesh News

Sex workers at one of the world's largest brothels appealed to the Bangladeshi government on Monday for emergency funds after a ban on customers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 1,500 sex workers are in the Daulatdia brothel, about 100 km (60 miles) west of the capital Dhaka, which is one of about 12 officially licensed brothels in the South Asian country, and receives a estimated 5,000 customers every day.

On Friday, the government announced the closure of the brothel, a series of shacks spread across a maze of alleys, until at least April 5, but promised to deliver to all sex workers a package of 30kg of rice, $ 25 and a freeze. . for rent.

Government official Rubayet Hayat, executive officer of the Goalanda sub-district, where the brothel is located, said aid was expected to arrive later this week.

Existence of hand to mouth

But the women who work in Daulatdia asked for immediate help, saying they no longer had the money to pay for food for themselves or their children due to the sudden closure of the brothel.

"If we were informed in advance, we could have tried to save as much as possible. Now, many of us have to take out loans so that we are not hungry," said Kalpona, a 30-year-old sex worker who has been living. in the brothel for almost two decades.

"Right now, we need the government's help as soon as possible," he added, and declined to give his full name for fear of retaliation.

Sex work is legal in Bangladesh, although many consider it immoral in the Muslim-majority nation of approximately 160 million people, who have so far reported three deaths from COVID-19 with at least 33 other confirmed cases.

Daulatdia has been in operation for over a century, established until British colonial rule, although it moved to its current location near a ferry station in 1988 after fire destroyed the old facilities. Charities say many sex workers are minors.

Ataur Rahman Manju, coordinator of the Mukti Mahila Samity rights group that supports sex workers, said most of them live hand-to-mouth, and only one in nine has the ability to save and feed.

On average, workers earn between $ 12 and $ 24 a day, according to Manju.

"High-demand workers, about 100 or 200 of them, can probably survive for a month like this, but for the rest of the 1,500, the situation is really difficult. They need food right away," Manju told the Thomson Foundation. Reuters. phone.

Lily, a 35-year-old sex worker, said she had been unable to send money to her 8-year-old son who lives with a family outside the brothel, and feared that he would not feed properly.

While government aid was promised, Kalpona was not sure it would help them in the long run.

"Even if the restrictions are lifted next month, I don't think people will go to the brothel for long because of the disease," he said.