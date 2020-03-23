Baltimore Mayor: Stop Shooting Each Other So Hospitals Can Treat Corona

The Baltimore mayor is begging city residents to "stop shooting," MTO News learned.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young made an explosive statement to city residents after several people were shot Tuesday night during what was supposed to be a coronavirus quarantine.

Mayor Young told the media that hospital beds needed to treat patients with coronavirus, instead, were being used by shooting victims. Seven people were shot Tuesday night in the Madison Park neighborhood, as Baltimore reported its fifth positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday.

The mayor said in a recent speech:

"I want to reiterate how unacceptable the level of violence we have seen recently. We will not bear the mass shootings and an increase in crime." "For those of you who want to continue shooting and killing people in this city, we will not tolerate it. We will go after you and we will catch you." "We cannot obstruct our hospitals and their beds with people being meaninglessly shot because we are going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus." And it could be your mother, your grandmother, or one of your relatives. So keep that in mind.

Baltimore Commissioner Michael Harrison said the city has seen an increase in violent crime since Friday, including a mass shooting Tuesday night, where seven people were shot.