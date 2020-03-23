Home Entertainment Baltimore Mayor: Stop Shooting Each Other So Hospitals Can Treat Corona

Baltimore Mayor: Stop Shooting Each Other So Hospitals Can Treat Corona

The Baltimore mayor is begging city residents to "stop shooting," MTO News learned.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young made an explosive statement to city residents after several people were shot Tuesday night during what was supposed to be a coronavirus quarantine.

Mayor Young told the media that hospital beds needed to treat patients with coronavirus, instead, were being used by shooting victims. Seven people were shot Tuesday night in the Madison Park neighborhood, as Baltimore reported its fifth positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday.

