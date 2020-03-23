Baker's order closes sales of recreational, but not medical, marijuana

%MINIFYHTMLde5552170f595266609e4348d0a21f3711% %MINIFYHTMLde5552170f595266609e4348d0a21f3712%

Recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts will go in a bracket for at least two weeks under a new order in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency order announced Monday by Governor Charlie Baker requires that all nonessential businesses in the state close before noon Tuesday or allow employees to work remotely, as officials step up social distancing efforts to curb the spread of the disease. And while "medical marijuana retailers,quot; were included in the long list of "essential,quot; businesses that may remain open, marijuana stores for adult use were no exception.

In other words, only Massachusetts residents with registered medical marijuana cards will be able to enter state dispensaries beginning Tuesday afternoon. And adult-use clinics that aren't licensed to conduct medical marijuana sales will have to close entirely until at least April 7, if not more.

During a press conference Monday morning, Baker attributed the decision to the number of marijuana customers coming from another state to Massachusetts, the only state on the East Coast where adult product stores are open.

"Because Massachusetts is one of the few states in a large geographic area that has recreational marijuana available and a ton of traffic associated with that comes from other states, we feel that in particular closing would be necessary and would not be considered essential as part of this order, "he said.

Baker said the order, which aims to reduce unnecessary person-to-person contact that facilitates the spread of COVID-19, addressed medical dispensaries such as health care facilities, which were designated essential businesses along with supermarkets, pharmacies and even liquor stores. .

However, the fact that recreational marijuana stores did not receive the same treatment sparked protests by cannabis industry advocates and drug policy reformers.

Massachusetts is the first state with licensed marijuana dispensaries for adult use that designates them as non-essential for the purpose of the coronavirus response. Similar orders in California, Illinois, Nevada, and Oregon have allowed recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries to remain open.

David Torrisi, president of the Commonwealth Dispensaries Association, said Monday that "classifying adult cannabis retailers as nonessential because they attract customers from other states overlooks the relief and comfort these products provide to thousands of Massachusetts residents and efforts made by the operations themselves. "

While appreciating that medical clinics in the state are designated as essential, Torrisi said many clients without a card use cannabis to control similar conditions and symptoms.

"This loss of access would be similar to losing over-the-counter remedies for many," he said in a statement. "For others, cannabis provides a small measure of relaxation that can help alleviate the anxieties we all face during this time, as well as a glass of wine to relax at the end of the day."

Torrisi also noted that the state's recreational marijuana dispensaries are already highly regulated and have been implementing measures in compliance with the federal government's safe distancing guidelines.

Earlier this month, the states Cannabis Control Commission encouraged dispensaries to review protocols on hygiene, line management, and pre-ordering. And the state's busiest marijuana store, New England Treatment Access in Brookline, announced last week that it would temporarily suspend sales of adult use and only allow medical patients in response to a Baker order to limit public meetings to 25 people (that limit was lowered to 10 people on Monday). Some other stores said they would only allow recreational customers if they reserved their orders in advance.

Following Monday's order, dispensaries licensed to sell medical and adult marijuana said they would remain open to registered patients. However, adult-only stores like Pure Oasis, the only open recreational dispensary in Boston, expressed hope They could reopen on April 7, although authorities have indicated that the order could be extended for longer.

Torrisi asked the Baker administration to reconsider its decision to close recreational sales. In a series of tweets on Monday, the New England-based Transform Drug Policy Foundation, a non-profit marijuana legalization advocacy organization, argued that recreational customers would simply return to the unregulated illegal market in the meantime; The Netherlands recently reversed a similar decision in response to the coronavirus, ultimately allowing the country's famous coffee shops to remain open under certain conditions. The group suggested that states like Massachusetts should consider allowing the delivery of marijuana, rather than closing stores, to encourage social distancing.

Currently, the state only has licensed delivery services for patients with medical marijuana. Earlier this month, the CCC encouraged dispensaries offering medical marijuana delivery to promote and expand those services. And in a public newsletter on Friday, the agency announced a process for health care providers to certify new medical marijuana patients using telehealth services.

