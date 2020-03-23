Azriel Clary apologizes to her family on Instagram

Azriel Clary, the ex-girlfriend and alleged victim of r & b singer R. Kelly, posted an emotional and lengthy apology to her family through her social media account.

The publication begins, "It is very easy for all of us to consume ourselves so much at work, life and just keep up with society. I am glad to have this time to focus on self-love and healing with my family. It is everything, and more than anything I am grateful that my family and the world prayed for me and welcomed me with loving arms, "she wrote.

Azriel continues: "I am now mature enough to put my pride aside and apologize for all the humiliation and shame I have been through to my family … please do not degrade the victims … people will kill for love if asked. I am grateful that my previous relationship has never led to that extent. Abuse is real, physical, mental and verbal. Be kind to others … you never know what they are going through. Continue to prosper. "

Azriel has been working hard in the studio on new music.