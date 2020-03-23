Home Entertainment Azriel Clary apologizes to her family on Instagram

Azriel Clary, the ex-girlfriend and alleged victim of r & b singer R. Kelly, posted an emotional and lengthy apology to her family through her social media account.

The publication begins, "It is very easy for all of us to consume ourselves so much at work, life and just keep up with society. I am glad to have this time to focus on self-love and healing with my family. It is everything, and more than anything I am grateful that my family and the world prayed for me and welcomed me with loving arms, "she wrote.

