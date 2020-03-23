Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth F1 2020 race to be suspended

%MINIFYHTMLe50ee70c83e3fad5b72f1dc2d5a5e45f11% %MINIFYHTMLe50ee70c83e3fad5b72f1dc2d5a5e45f12%







The Azerbaijan GP has become the eighth Formula 1 race to be suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Baku round was scheduled for June 7, but has now been postponed indefinitely after talks with relevant officials.

"In reaching this conclusion, the main concern of BCC has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people, as well as all F1 fans, staff and championship participants," a statement said.

"BCC shares their fans' disappointment at not being able to experience the pinnacle of the motorsport race through the streets of Baku this June."

"To that end, we will continue to work closely with Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to monitor the situation in order to announce a new race date later in the 2020 season."

More to follow.