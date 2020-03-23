Australia's NRL is "ready for the worst,quot; after closing due to coronavirus | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLa5ef5087785102ddd00ec90e71a054a011% %MINIFYHTMLa5ef5087785102ddd00ec90e71a054a012%





Clint Gutherson leaves the field after the Round 2 NRL game between the Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTMLa5ef5087785102ddd00ec90e71a054a013% %MINIFYHTMLa5ef5087785102ddd00ec90e71a054a014%

The Australian National Rugby League became one of the last professional contact sports to close in response to the spread of the coronavirus, suspending its competition from 16 teams on Monday.

%MINIFYHTMLa5ef5087785102ddd00ec90e71a054a015% %MINIFYHTMLa5ef5087785102ddd00ec90e71a054a016%

While soccer authorities in other parts of the world bowed to government edicts against travel or public gatherings or the new reality of reduced social contact, the NRL sought to continue.

In Australia, the Australian rugby union and soccer had already suspended their competitions, not only in the professional leagues, but even at the community level.

The NRL, faced with a possible $ 500 million hit to its finances if the national league were to cease, spent hours on Monday considering alternatives to an open season suspension. At one point, he was considering moving all his teams to the small town of Calliope in the state of Queensland, where games could continue strictly on television.

All sports rely on broadcast rights, but the rugby league is in a difficult financial position and that fueled its attempts to find any means to continue, even with fans banned from stadiums and restricted interstate travel.

Clint Gutherson of the Eels and Phillip Sami of the Titans hug after the NRL round 2 match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels

Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V & # 39; landys described the suspension as "catastrophic," but said the latest medical advice from government officials made clear that an unprecedented postponement of the suspension was necessary. NRL.

"Our pandemic and biosecurity experts said that due to the outbreak it is no longer safe for our players to play," said V & # 39; landys.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. Our experts are very concerned about the rapid rate (of spread). We were alarmed at how everything changed in the last 24 hours."

V & # 39; landys said league officials were considering options to restart the season.

"All options are still on the table, but the most important thing is the health of our players," he said. "I don't think we have encountered a financial crisis like this."

V & # 39; landys said the NRL would survive.

"You can't underestimate it. It is probably the biggest challenge the game will face financially," he said.

"The rugby league will always survive in some way, but I can't guarantee it will do the same. We are ready for the worst."

"You can't underestimate it. It's probably the biggest challenge the game will face financially. The rugby league will always survive in some way, but I can't guarantee it will do the same. We are ready for the worst." ARLC President Peter V’landys

The NRL has closed its headquarters, forcing staff to say goodbye.

"We have informed our clubs and all the players have been informed. We have asked the players not to show up to train tomorrow," said NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg.

"While I say it is a difficult day for the game, I know it is a difficult time for everyone in our community."

The Australian Soccer League in Australia was suspended on Sunday after just one round.

On Monday, all professional rugby union teams in Australia and New Zealand also stopped training for at least two weeks, probably longer.

The multinational rugby union Super Rugby tournament had previously been suspended after seven rounds.

Rugby Australia had been considering creating a national competition for teams affected by the suspension of Super Rugby, but has been forced to shelve those plans in the face of a worsening pandemic.

Michael Hooper of the Waratahs is tackled by Andy Muirhead of the Brumbies during their Super Rugby round seven match

The Reds, Rebels, Waratahs and Brumbies, along with the former Super Rugby team Western Force, had been invited to form a new event after the five-nation competition was suspended.

A RA statement said: "The remodeled competition, which was in the final stages of approvals, had an expected start date of April 3, but was suspended until at least May 1."

Australian Football League A continued over the weekend, but is also likely to be suspended this week.