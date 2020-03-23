Aurlus Mabele, Congolese king of soukous music, dies at 66

Aurlus Mabele, the Congolese singer who was called "the king of soukous,quot;, the energetic dance floor music that combines traditional African and Caribbean rhythms with pop and soul, died Thursday in Paris. He was 66 years old.

Her death in a hospital was confirmed by her daughter, singer Liza Monet, who said that her father had contracted the coronavirus. He had suffered a stroke a few years ago and was in poor health.

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to increase in France, with more than 16,000 cases and almost 700 deaths as of Monday.

Mr. Mabele rose to fame in Africa in the 1970s and '80s with his fast-paced hits and high-voltage performances highlighted by spectacular dance moves. At the age of 20 he founded the music group Les Ndimbola Lokole in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, gaining popularity with recordings of songs like "Waka Waka,quot; and "Zebola,quot;.