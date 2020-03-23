Aurlus Mabele, Congolese king of soukous music, dies at 66

Aurlus Mabele, the Congolese singer who was called "the king of soukous,quot;, the energetic dance floor music that combines traditional African and Caribbean rhythms with pop and soul, died Thursday in Paris. He was 66 years old.
Her death in a hospital was confirmed by her daughter, singer Liza Monet, who said that her father had contracted the coronavirus. He had suffered a stroke a few years ago and was in poor health.
The coronavirus pandemic has continued to increase in France, with more than 16,000 cases and almost 700 deaths as of Monday.
Mr. Mabele rose to fame in Africa in the 1970s and '80s with his fast-paced hits and high-voltage performances highlighted by spectacular dance moves. At the age of 20 he founded the music group Les Ndimbola Lokole in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, gaining popularity with recordings of songs like "Waka Waka,quot; and "Zebola,quot;.
After moving to France in the 1980s, he helped start the band Loketo, which means "hips,quot; in Lingala, the language spoken in parts of the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As the lead singer of the group, Mr. Mabele worked alongside the renowned guitarist. Diblo Dibala.
The band thrived developing and playing soukous, a modern variation on Congolese rumba music. The word soukous is derived from the French word "secouer," meaning "to shake," and as Mr. Mabele's band, Loketo, gained fame, the genre took hold in dance halls around the world, including in France.
Before separating in the 1990s, the band recorded animated songs like "Extra Ball,quot;, "Douce Isabelle,quot; and "Choc a Distance,quot; and sold millions of albums worldwide. The group toured Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, and the United States.
Performing in Lower Manhattan at the S.O.B. (for Sound of Brazil) in 1989, Loketo "did what he does best: fill the dance floor," wrote Peter Watrous in his review in The New York Times.
"And while the show had its visual side (two women came out and invited audience members to bump into and play on stage with them), it was the intense interweaving of instruments, feeding off of Diblo's guitar figures , which kept the music effective, "said Mr. Watrous. additional. "Like a mosaic, every little part contributed to a bright and shiny ensemble that was added to a wicked dance machine."
Mr. Mabele was born Aurélien Miatsonama on October 24, 1953 in Brazzaville. In addition to Mrs. Monet (who was born Alexandra Marie), her survivors include 12 other children.
His death attracted messages of condolence from around the world. Mav Cacharel, a member of Loketo, He said on Facebook: "May the peace and protection of the Lord remain in us."