At least 13,500 Americans abroad need help getting home, State Department says

WASHINGTON – An estimated 13,500 Americans abroad have asked the State Department for help to return to the United States because the coronavirus pandemic has caused the closure of borders and the suspension of commercial flights, two senior officials said Monday.
An additional 5,700 US citizens and legal residents have already been returned on flights organized by the State Department, officials said.
From Peru to Morocco to Japan, stranded Americans have asked for help getting home as the pandemic has spread. Over the next five days, the State Department will charter 16 flights worldwide to bring another 1,600 people home, said one of the officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity due to department protocols to inform the media.
About 10 million US citizens live abroad, authorities said. But officials urged Americans who have homes abroad to consider taking refuge, stressing that the travel assistance was designed for tourists and temporary expatriates, such as students.
Those Americans should try to return to the United States before all commercial flights are closed, the official said. There was still room on some of the flights this week for additional passengers, said the official, who urged Americans to register with the department. travel registration system for information.
But dozens of traveling Americans, including a group of stranded medical students in Peru, said they had not yet received any help from the United States government.
Others said the State Department planned to cancel travelers' passports if they didn't pay for their return tickets home, despite not being told how much the chartered airfare would cost.
"Repatriation flights are not free," reads a notice that US citizens in Ghana said they received from the United States Embassy in Accra. "Your US passport will be canceled pending loan repayment agreements. You will not be allowed to renew your passport until you have agreed on a payment plan with the State Department."
Tiffany Dillard, who has been to Ghana for a short visit while traveling abroad as an English teacher, has had trouble leaving since the United States advised Americans last week to return home or stay.
She said she was not willing to allow her passport to be canceled. "That makes me nervous every time someone messes with my passport in any way," Dillard, a Milwaukee native, said in an interview Monday. She said she was now considering staying in Ghana.
A State Department spokeswoman in Washington did not immediately comment when asked about the notice to cancel stranded US passports.
Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Monday urged President Trump to "give Americans abroad the support they need,quot; during what he called an "unprecedented pandemic." .
"No American should worry that our government may abandon them abroad," Menendez wrote in a letter to Trump.
Senior State Department officials said that, in some cases, foreign governments had imposed restrictions to contain the virus that prevented US flights from departing.
One of the officials said that had been the case in Peru, where 15 students from Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina who were training to be paramedics and medical assistants were trying to leave.
The official said that fewer flights could fly in and out of Peru because the international airport of Lima, the capital, had been closed for the duration of the country's quarantine. That means flights have had to fly through military airports, which do not have the ability to handle all additional air traffic.
More than 100 Americans who were Stranded aboard the Silver Shadow cruise ship in Recife, Brazil, he returned to the United States early Monday for more than a week and landed in Dallas. The Americans were the last group of 315 passengers from 18 countries to fly home from the affected ship.
Earlier this month, passengers had been restricted to their rooms after a Canadian passenger became ill and tested positive for the coronavirus. Starting a few days ago, most countries had citizens aboard the rented Silver Shadow plane and brought them home.
In addition to charter flights from the State Department, the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security are also taking Americans to the United States on government planes, the official said.
On Sunday, Global Guardian, an international security company, evacuated 144 Americans who were stranded in Honduras. The company arranged a plane to fly to the island of Roatan after obtaining permission from the Honduran government.
"I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the entire Global Guardian team for bringing my husband and home safely to our families and lives here in Boston," Annie Perlick, a nurse at Boston Children's Hospital, said in a statement. .
The United States Army said last week that it had evacuated 89 Americans from Honduras.
Lara Jakes reported from Washington and Ashley Southall from New York. Eric Schmitt and Adam Goldman contributed reporting from Washington.