At least 13,500 Americans abroad need help getting home, State Department says

WASHINGTON – An estimated 13,500 Americans abroad have asked the State Department for help to return to the United States because the coronavirus pandemic has caused the closure of borders and the suspension of commercial flights, two senior officials said Monday.

An additional 5,700 US citizens and legal residents have already been returned on flights organized by the State Department, officials said.

From Peru to Morocco to Japan, stranded Americans have asked for help getting home as the pandemic has spread. Over the next five days, the State Department will charter 16 flights worldwide to bring another 1,600 people home, said one of the officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity due to department protocols to inform the media.

About 10 million US citizens live abroad, authorities said. But officials urged Americans who have homes abroad to consider taking refuge, stressing that the travel assistance was designed for tourists and temporary expatriates, such as students.