Artist of the week: NCT 127

With South Korea's "hallyu" wave in the United States right now, many K-Pop bands have begun to spread their wings in the United States. Surely not an easy thing to do, as there are only a few that really make it big in the US. USA Among them is NCT 127, a subunit of NCT.

With a good teen idol look, enviable style, amazing vocals, and nifty dance skills, it's easy to see why so many people are addicted to the nine-piece boy band. Proof of that could be seen in how well his music performs on charts, including his latest album "Neo Zone".

The record, which hit stores on March 6, was opened at n. # 5 on the Billboard 200. By selling over 80,000 equivalent unit albums, it marked the highest NCT 127 album in the country. They also joined some K-Pop groups, including BTS a.k.a. The Bangtan Boys, which reached the top five positions on the weekly charts.

Additionally, the album was well received by music critics. Alexis Hodoyan-Gastelum of Consequence of Sound said "Neo Zone" showed NCT 127 at its best. According to the critic, "it ticks all the boxes when it comes to playing its strengths, which include vocal versatility, a diversified selection of hip-hop and R&B jams, and giving fans a fun and fun time."

NCT 127 is ready to hit the road in the US USA To promote the album. Speaking about their upcoming hike in an interview, member Doyoung joked, "I hope our fans look forward to seeing the very diverse sides of our group and many new performances. And on days when we are not performing, I want to explore the cities we visit and make memories. there! "

Meanwhile, Yuta said, "We have been preparing a lot of songs and performances that specifically target our memories with our fans and also a lot of great individual performances, so you can expect that!"