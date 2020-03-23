Ariana Madix talks about her detection of skin cancer and mental health

Ariana Madix has been through multiple life-changing events in recent years. The Vanderpump Rules star explains why he chose to talk about his struggles instead of taking it easy the way he used to.

In 2018 Madix was diagnosed with stage one melanoma. In 2019, you bought a home with your partner and realized that your depression was not situational as you once thought.

On the plus side, the owner recently released a book with Tom Sandoval which has been going quite well.

In recent episodes of the show, Ariana has opened up about the state of her mental health and now wants to help others by using her journey to help other people.

When it comes to any type of cancer, early detection is the key to having the best chance of beating it.

She said to E! News: "I think what is so important about what happened to me is that it was early detection and noticing that there was something strange, and then being persistent at the doctor for answers, that brought me to a point where I'm at a good place. So I don't want anyone else to have to go through something worse than what I did. Early detection is very key. "

Madix also acknowledges that being able to pay for health insurance was a large part of her ability to verify where she was concerned. However, he realizes that there are so many who are not in the same position, so he urges anyone with concerns to visit the Skin Cancer Foundation.

You've got mobile evidence, and it can be a great resource for information and helping people get to that detection point. Something I definitely didn't know is that (skin cancer) is the most common cancer you can get. And that anyone can get it. It's not just about people in the sun. It's not just about people with fair skin. Is either ".

As for her depression and anxiety that she has talked about in the Bravo series, she is finding another type of therapy that helps her.

‘I think for so long I would put up with it because I didn't want to be teased or talked about badly. People who are fans or on social networks, who now feel that we have this relationship in which they will come to me and say: "This is what I'm going through." And honestly, it's very helpful for me to hear them from them. And they say it's helpful for them to hear from me, and I say, well, then we're both getting something good out of this relationship. "

It is always good to see people use their influence and privilege to help others.



