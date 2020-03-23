Are Bachelor Nation stars Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli dating?

Another day, another Bachelor Nation romance.

It seems we don't need to wait Bachelor in Paradise to the air, because sparks seem to be flying between two former contestants of the ABC franchise: Madison Prewett Y Connor Saeli.

%MINIFYHTML3c758115aa9db7f28653adca79f6d18e11% %MINIFYHTML3c758115aa9db7f28653adca79f6d18e12%

That's right, people! The Bachelor apparently the star has drifted away from her ex-boyfriend, Peter Weber. And as fans will remember, she and the 28-year-old pilot decided to go their separate ways just a week and a half ago.

So how does Connor fit into all of this?

High school alum, who appeared in Hannah brownThe season of the dating series, he took to Instagram Live with his former co-star, Mike Johnson.

And because people have been practicing social distancing and are kept out of the limelight due to continued Coronavirus pandemic, the boys had a lot to catch up on.

At first, the conversation between the two was harmless.