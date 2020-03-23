Are Bachelor Nation stars Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli dating?

Another day, another Bachelor Nation romance.
It seems we don't need to wait Bachelor in Paradise to the air, because sparks seem to be flying between two former contestants of the ABC franchise: Madison Prewett Y Connor Saeli.
That's right, people! The Bachelor apparently the star has drifted away from her ex-boyfriend, Peter Weber. And as fans will remember, she and the 28-year-old pilot decided to go their separate ways just a week and a half ago.
So how does Connor fit into all of this?
High school alum, who appeared in Hannah brownThe season of the dating series, he took to Instagram Live with his former co-star, Mike Johnson.
And because people have been practicing social distancing and are kept out of the limelight due to continued Coronavirus pandemic, the boys had a lot to catch up on.
At first, the conversation between the two was harmless.
"If a certain individual goes (to Paradise), would you go, "Mike asked Conner.
He replied, "Sure … It was difficult last year and in the end it didn't work for me. It was a little disappointing to see all the couples happy."
Then things started to get personal. Putting Connor on the spot, Mike asked, "What about you and Madison?"
It was clear that this question made Connor blush and feel a little nervous. "I don't know, we'll see," she replied shyly. "I can't give you anything."
It seems like Connor plans to keep that part of his personal life a mystery. Also, Madison has yet to address or comment on these romance rumors. However, the two follow each other on Instagram, so it's something to keep in mind.
As if that wasn't good tea, another contestant on Peter's season seems to be thinking of Mike: Kelley Flanagan.
"I think Kelley has incredible dimples," he shared. "I think it's a little bit bad, that's for sure."
At this time, it is not clear when Bachelor in Paradise will start filming due to COVID-19.
However, if more Instagram lives are dropped during this hiatus … we'll be ready and watching with our popcorn and rosé in hand.
