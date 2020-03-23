Apple's AirPower is reportedly coming back from the dead – BGR

New Apple releases for the rest of 2020 include new iPhones and the launch of a new generation of Apple's mobile operating software, iOS 14.

Meanwhile, another rumor has surfaced speculating that an Apple product that we thought was dead, the AirPower wireless charging pad, may be on again after all.

Leaker Jon Prosser He tweeted that Apple is working on a new version of the mat internally, though it is still unclear at this time whether it will get an official release (or even be named AirPower).

Almost a year after the day Apple confirmed that its AirPower wireless charging pad project is officially dead, following a series of technical hurdles the company faced that ultimately proved insurmountable, leaking and YouTuber Jon Prosser claim (is that the project seems to be back on track internally.

"AirPower is not dead," he tweeted over the weekend, adding that prototyping is underway now and that while there is no guarantee that Apple will succeed this time and release it, engineers at the The company "has not yet given up and we are trying to redesign the coils to displace the heat more effectively."

Prosser has an accurate leak record when it comes to Google, but he doesn't have as much experience on the Apple front. However, what makes this rumor even more intriguing is that it comes after a recent prediction made by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, analyzing Apple's hardware roadmap for the first half. this year, which includes a "small wireless charging mat,quot; (h / t MacRumors) That prediction was made before the worst coronavirus crisis began, however, and it's also unclear whether Kuo believes Apple would connect the nickname AirPower to this smaller mat or not.

One of the things that was so unusual when Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, confirmed last year that the AirPower project was officially rejected was that, although product delays are somewhat common for the iPhone maker , it is rare to see Apple announce and then scrap a product entirely. The assumption among tech experts was that Apple introduced AirPower long before it was ready to be shown to the public because the company thought it might fix some of the problems it was encountering. "After much effort, we have concluded that AirPower will not meet our high standards and we have canceled the project," Riccio said at the time.

The AirPower, which was designed to charge three devices at once, was rumored to be prone to overheating.

Apple showed the AirPower in September 2017 at the Steve Jobs Theater following the presentation of the iPhone X. The original expectation was that the AirPower would hit the market by the end of the following year, which Apple finally confirmed would not happen (although the company said that still wanted to "boost the wireless experience,quot;.

