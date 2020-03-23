Andrew Pozzi Q,amp;A: GB Hurdler tells Sky Sports about Olympic uncertainty and life under lockdown | Olympic Games News





Andrew Pozzi: one of the few people in Italy who can currently do his job

Obstacle racer Andrew Pozzi made the decision to live and train in Italy with the goal of fulfilling his potential and dreams. To become an Olympic champion.

Pozzi has always had raw, fast, dedicated and intelligent talent, but, he admits, technical flaws in his sport are the difference between gold and last place.

And so, legendary Cuban coach Santiago Antúnez, who trained two of the last five 110-meter Olympic champions at Anier Garcia in 2000 and Dayron Robles in 2008, agreed to incorporate Pozzi into his training group, based on the high center performance of the Italian Olympic Committee on Formio

Antunez is known to be a demanding coach, and in the past 18 months the two have worked tirelessly to give the 27-year-old the opportunity to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Now, like many athletes around the world, Pozzi finds himself unsure whether or not the Games will go ahead. His situation is further complicated by the fact that he is living and training in Italy, where the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the highest number of deaths in the world. He has restrictions on his movements and his ability to even buy food at the supermarket. He also lives alone, apart from family and loved ones.

Sky Sports She spoke to Andrew on a variety of topics, including her current coping strategies and her opinion on whether or not the Olympics should be postponed.

Based in Italy, he describes how you train, how you live under the restrictions of the country.

At this time I have been under national closure for two weeks. I am extremely fortunate to be one of the few people in the country who can still do their job. The Italian Olympic Committee has allowed a small number of athletes to continue training if they are working for the next Olympic Games.

I can spend a couple of hours a day training at my base in Formia, behind closed doors and under social distancing rules. It is now very quiet in the center as most of the staff were also ordered to stay home. The atmosphere is very different, but I am extremely grateful to be able to continue working and also to have some time away from home.

Training apart, I spend the other 22 hours a day in my apartment where I live alone and remain isolated. The streets are completely empty when I leave the house and so far I stay in the routine of going to the supermarket once a week.

Apart from supermarkets and pharmacies, nothing else is open and everyone respects the closure because we know it is for the safety and well-being of everyone. There is still a community spirit and it is very common to hear the national anthem and people singing collectively from their balconies.

2:59 Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes explains why the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have yet to be postponed. Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes explains why the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have yet to be postponed.

What is the most challenging part of daily life and training?

Isolation is definitely the most difficult part of the situation today. I am used to being very independent and moving here with a huge language barrier has always meant less socialization than when I trained in the UK, but the lack of contact with someone has become an increasing challenge.

I only have the opportunity to see or talk to people physically for a couple of hours a day and during that time we are training incredibly intensively in a small group and respecting the distance, so it is very far from normal social activity. It is often difficult when I return from training knowing that I will not have any face-to-face interaction for almost 24 hours, and if I have a day or two off, it is considerably longer.

I spend a lot of time talking on the phone with my girlfriend, my family, and my friends, which makes a big positive difference and contributes to feeling less isolated, but not seeing someone who happens on the street or in a restaurant to say hello is a challenge.

Have you thought about going back to the UK? Is there any benefit for you?

I've thought about it, and during many changes in the situation here over the past two weeks I've had to reconsider. In many ways it would be better for me and my family if I returned home, but while the Olympics is still a possibility this year and I can train in Formia with the guidance of my coach, it is not an option I can consider in good conscience.

The Olympics have been the driving force behind every decision and move I have made over the past four years and if I am fortunate enough to be able to continue training in a safe environment for myself and those around me, I have to continue despite the challenges.

I moved my whole life to Italy 18 months ago for this opportunity and I am happy to do it to reach the goal. Most importantly, we have been given a way to do this without risking ourselves and the public around us and I am thankful for that.

I would not forgive myself for not preparing as best I could for the Olympics while they are still scheduled for July 2020.

Clarity on the future of Tokyo 2020 should emerge in the next four weeks.

Since your indoor season was spectacularly good, what's going on with the outdoor season as it is today?

My training camp to the USA USA Scheduled for April has been canceled, as have my few initial races, leaving me currently without any races. It is not a good situation, but it is beyond my control and it is the same for all athletes worldwide at the moment.

The first three Diamond Leagues have been canceled and no one knows when the season could realistically start. There is a great deal of uncertainty, so I focus only on my training, as that is what I can control.

It is not easy to work without a competition plan or a known preparation for the Olympic Games, but my coach is doing an excellent job in handling the situation and has given me and my training partners a lot of confidence that they will handle any circumstance that we must. prepare. below and make sure we are ready for competition when it eventually arises.

I am very confident in my form and ability to compete this year due to my great indoor performance and training since then. It is disheartening to consider that there may not be an opportunity to fully compete this season, but the circumstances we face are far greater than sport and I am happy to accept any decision that is made for the safety of all.

How confident are you that you will be physically and mentally prepared for the Olympics if they start as scheduled in July?

At the moment, I am confident in my preparations and in my ability to adapt to any situation that may arise. I am physically and mentally very focused. However, there is a reality that the more time you spend with more disruption and uncertainty, the harder it is to imagine an Olympics in July.

At this time it is understandable that everyone is focused on the safety and well-being of themselves and those around them, following the advice of the government before preparing for the Olympics.

6:46 The GB team men's rowing team is pushing their bodies to the limit, physically and emotionally, as they aim for the medal success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The GB team men's rowing team is pushing their bodies to the limit, physically and emotionally, as they aim for the medal success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Several athletes and USA Track & Field have asked the IOC to postpone Tokyo 2020. How do you feel about a postponement?

Initially I was devastated at the idea of ​​a postponement, however, it has increasingly become incredibly clear that we are dealing with a global health emergency and safety must be the priority above all else. I have to be honest and say that as an athlete, a canceled season and the Olympics would be a disaster: four years of work and total dedication with nothing to show.

Athletics as a sport works in the Olympic cycles and would pose a minefield of problems regarding an athlete's ability to earn a living and survive in the sport. Many athletes rely on competition prize money, and sponsorship contracts will focus on the Olympics and almost all will expire and need to be renewed by the end of 2020, such is the importance of the Olympic cycle in athletics.

If you eliminate this season and the Olympics, it's hard to know what's coming. As a person, with friends, family and vulnerable loved ones, it is not difficult to see that if these Olympics pose a threat to the security and well-being of the world, you are no longer delivering what the Olympics are supposed to be, it is not fit for purpose. , and a postponement would be a welcome and acceptable decision.

How would a deferment benefit athletes?

A postponement would benefit athletes who are currently unable to fairly and comprehensively prepare for the world's largest sporting event. Some are far from their trainers or training facilities and are isolated due to COVID-19. It is absolutely imperative that all athletes without fail follow the advice established by their government and health organizations to ensure that everyone's safety takes priority under these desperately difficult circumstances.

A postponement would allow many to do this without the pressure of taking excessive risks now by trying to train in unadvisable circumstances. The key concern with a postponement is that you move the Games to a time frame that is no longer fair to athletes who have spent their entire careers preparing for the Olympics in 2020, athletes who are later in their careers and have been waiting and pouring out their souls in this last chance at Olympic glory?

If, and it is a great yes, the Olympics could be held safely and fairly, then isn't it an obligation to hold them as close as possible to the originally scheduled date for those who have planned and dedicated their entire lives around you?

How has the IOC handled the crisis in regards to the athlete? Are they putting the athlete first?

The IOC is certainly in a difficult position and that cannot be underestimated. From the athletes' point of view, the problem has been related to what has been felt as useless and apparently contradictory information.

On the one hand, the message from various governments has been to shut everything down and completely isolate it, and on the other, there was the original IOC message to continue preparing as best you can. "The best he can,quot; meant very different things to athletes in many different countries. Some were unable to leave their homes, and others had not yet experienced the effects of COVID-19. All sports reported messages of temporary suspension and postponement, but it felt as if there was a radio silence regarding the Olympic Games from the IOC for a long time.

We are receiving more information now after much scrutiny from the athletes, however that information is that a decision has not yet been reached on any potential changes in the dates of the Olympics. Athletes must continue to wait in grave uncertainty for another four weeks before learning the fate of the most important moment in their lives for the past four years.

3:20 Two-time Olympic Taekwondo medalist Lutalo Muhammad talks to Jacquie Beltrao about the uncertainty facing Olympic athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak. Two-time Olympic Taekwondo medalist Lutalo Muhammad talks to Jacquie Beltrao about the uncertainty facing Olympic athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

If a postponement were to come true, how would that affect you in terms of preparation?

The reality depends greatly on how much of a delay there was. If a few months passed, the training could be modified with additional rest and recalibration to arrive at the new date in perfect condition.

If it were longer then it would really pose big problems for athletes and coaches and it really is a difficult question to answer right now. As mentioned above, many contracts and circumstances (training, life, training) will end after 2020 for many athletes, so an Olympiad in a new year would require a lot of new planning.

Realistically, an athlete would need at least six weeks of competition before the Olympics were feasible.

On a personal note, you are used to being separated from family and loved ones, but it is something very different when you cannot see them. How do you manage, how difficult has it been?

It is incredibly difficult, especially during a time when we are all afraid for the well-being of our loved ones. This virus is an exceptionally serious global health problem and it is incredibly stressful to see how this situation turns people's lives upside down every day.

I am vigilant about my safety and, most importantly, I respect the conditions established to successfully isolate myself to ensure the safety of those around me, and I hope that everyone else will take it with the same seriousness.

We are incredibly fortunate to have dedicated health professionals who are giving their lives to keep us safe, and while it is difficult to be away from loved ones, I am confident that they are doing the right thing to stay safe. We know this is the right thing to do and that it makes it easier to be apart.