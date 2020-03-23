Amazon will help Seattle residents receive COVID-19 tests at home

%MINIFYHTML513909f4ee9f192210504bdd0f4a0cfb11% %MINIFYHTML513909f4ee9f192210504bdd0f4a0cfb12%

Amazon will help its hometown of Seattle with COVID-19 tests at home, according to a report by CNBC Monday.

The test kits are provided by the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN), a research effort based on the previous initiative of the Seattle Flu Study Study that is now dedicated to better understanding the spread of the new coronavirus. It is funded by the private investment arm Gates Ventures of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and receives technical assistance from his philanthropic group, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

%MINIFYHTML513909f4ee9f192210504bdd0f4a0cfb13% %MINIFYHTML513909f4ee9f192210504bdd0f4a0cfb14%

The effort reflects one in the San Francisco Bay Area funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's philanthropic and medical research groups. Both represent some of the most important corporate investments in trying to compensate for the failures of the federal government in implementing widespread testing in the US. USA

Bill Gates is helping to fund the public testing effort in Seattle

%MINIFYHTML513909f4ee9f192210504bdd0f4a0cfb15% %MINIFYHTML513909f4ee9f192210504bdd0f4a0cfb16%

Trial deliveries and collection will be conducted by Amazon through its existing arm of Amazon Care, an internal healthcare platform dedicated to Amazon employees and their families. However, COVID-19 testing will not be limited to Amazon employees only. Anyone in the Seattle area will be eligible through SCAN, including children and those who do not show flu-like symptoms but may be asymptomatic. According to CNBC, "All the couriers involved have been trained in handling medical supplies, and will distribute the swab kits to the homes of those who have requested them."

"Responding to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis must be a community effort and requires the support of the public and private sectors," said Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care. CNBC in a sentence. "We are grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of public health, global health, and academic leaders and we are eager to leverage Amazon Care's infrastructure and logistics capabilities to support this local effort."

Seattle and the surrounding area of ​​King County have been among the most affected metropolitan areas in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 100 deaths.