Amazon is promoting a bunch of kids' programs in front of the Prime pay wall to help entertain families locked in self-isolation due to the coronavirus.

As part of a global initiative, programs include Peppa Pig, In the night garden, Firefighter Sam and original from Amazon Just add magic Viewable for free: Users only need to log in to their Amazon account.

The "free for all" scheme also includes titles like Fall Leaf Y Awesome little big and is aimed at preschool-age children, as well as children up to 11 years old.

It arrives a day before the launch of Disney + in the UK and parts of Europe, and follows streamers, including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube, who are committed to reducing video quality to ensure the Internet is not blocked across the entire EU.