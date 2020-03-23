All signs point to the Tokyo Olympics being postponed

%MINIFYHTMLc8681076bf6176dd80008d366926363f11% %MINIFYHTMLc8681076bf6176dd80008d366926363f12%

IOC members, national Olympic committees and athletes rushed to the same conclusion on Monday: the Tokyo Olympics will not take place this summer.

Craig Reedie, a longtime member of the International Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press that everyone can see where things are headed, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading and Olympic hopefuls around the world unable to train.

"On the balance of probabilities, the known information about conditions in Japan and the effect of COVID-19 on the rest of the world clearly indicates the probability of deferral," said Reedie. "The length of the postponement is the biggest challenge for the IOC."

Earlier in the day, IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today that he had come to the same conclusion about the games, which are scheduled to start on July 24. A tweet published by the newspaper read: "The 2020 Summer Olympics have been postponed on the Coronavirus Concerns."

The IOC said that a decision had not been made, and Reedie quickly realized that he was speaking for himself alone and not because of any insight provided by IOC President Thomas Bach, who will guide the final decision. Libra did not return a message left by AP. Earlier in the day, after Pound's pronouncement, an IOC spokesman said: "It is the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC (executive board) on Sunday."

In fact, interpretations and opinions are just that and have not always been correct. Pound told the AP last month that cancellation, not postponement, was the only real option if the Tokyo Games couldn't start on time.

But a lot has changed since then, and the rapid momentum of the "postpone,quot; movement between athletes and nations seemed to decrease the likelihood that it would take the IOC four weeks to reach a conclusion. That was the timeline that the IOC executive committee decided on Sunday when it announced that it was meeting working groups to study the massive logistical problems involved in postponing the games.

Those topics include the availability of venues in Japan, the interruption of the international sports calendar during the new chosen date, the reestablishment of qualification procedures and insurance considerations; Both the IOC and the Japanese organizing committee have massive policies, the legal jargon of which will take time to relax.

However, after that IOC announcement, both Canada and Australia, whose top Olympic official is IOC member John Coates, the leader of the Tokyo inspection team, sent the news that they would not or would not send teams to Japan for the Olympic Games that will start in July. .

"I know this is heartbreaking for many people (athletes, coaches, staff and fans), but this was the right decision, and everyone should follow suit," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Other key delegations that have pushed for a postponement include World Athletics, the international federation for the core sport of the Olympic Games, along with the Olympic committees in Brazil, Slovenia and Germany. USA Swimming and USA Track and Field, which combine to form approximately a third of the EE team. UU., They also want a new date.

The athletes also grew stronger on their request for postponement. An athletics group called The Athletics Association joined with another group of athletes, Global Athlete, to pressure the IOC to act.

The track group is led by two-time US Olympic champion Christian Taylor. The US, who said more than 4,000 athletics athletes responded to a survey, and 87% said their training had been adversely affected by the coronavirus.

The individual athletes continued to speak as well.

"Although I am upset that the Olympics will not happen this year, I agree that this is the best decision to keep athletes and spectators healthy and prevent the virus from spreading further," said American gymnast Morgan Hurd in a tweet. . , reacting to Pound's comments.

And while he says a done deal could be firing, it seems inevitable that the announcement will come.

